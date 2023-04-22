Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed legislation that enacted the complete removal of references to Russian history and culture from the names of villages, towns, cities, and other locations of the war-torn nation. The "decolonisation" law was implemented by the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament of Ukraine located in Kyiv). The legislation was long pending in the channel since last year and was approved by the Members of Parliament (MP) in March of this year.

The law forbids the use of “praising, commemorative, propagandist names” associated with the Russian state, its emblems, historical or cultural locations, towns, dates, or events. Those who “committed military aggression against Ukraine and other sovereign countries,” as defined by the law, are also subject to the ban.

Ukrainian MP: Free public space from symbols of the Russian world

MP Vladimir Viktorovich of the European Solidarity Party remarked that the law will go into effect three months after its publication. Local government entities will have six months after that to "free the public space from symbols of the ‘Russian world’: demolish statues and monuments, rename streets and other objects," he stated.

A movement has been underway in Ukraine to erase monuments and geographic designations connected to Russia and the Soviet Union since 2015 against the backdrop of a "decommunisation" law. Over 900 localities and 50,000 streets have had their names changed since then, news agency RIA Novosti reported. Since the inception of the Kremlin's "special military operation" in Ukraine on 24 February last year, the re-naming and "decolonisation" operation became increasingly intense.

A statue of Catherine the Great was demolished in Odessa in December last year, even when the city was founded by the Russian Empress in 1794. Alexander Pushkin, a famous Russian poet memorial sculptures and inscriptions have been taken down in a number of geographical locations, including those of Dnepr and Chernivtsi.

Russian-speaking Ukrainians make up about a quarter of the country's population. Kremlin has condemned such efforts as a violation of rights and an attempt at "forced Ukrainisation" of the nation.