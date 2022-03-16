Amid the Russia-led full-fledged war on Ukraine, Miss Ukraine pageant Anastasiia Lenna, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, admitted the preceding weeks have been the 'hardest 21 days'. Days after Moscow advanced its military offensives in the eastern European country, the winner of the Ukrainian beauty pageant picked up ammunition and combat gears to fight Vladimir Putin's forces.

Emanating zeal at par with her President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's, Lenna said that Kyiv had been preparing for Kremlin-led military offensives for over a year as information on Russian invasion was received in the preceding years. In addition, the beauty pageant said, "We (Ukraine) are the strongest nation in the world. We are confident of winning. Just hold on Ukraine."

Speaking to Republic TV, Lenna said, "I had the hardest 21 days in my life. We are hearing bomb sounds, everyday. We are fighting for our lives. We are fighting enemies and we will win for sure."

Speaking of the unison amongst the Ukrainian community, at present, she urged everyone irrespective of who they are to step up and defend their homeland and citizens.

"It is not important who you are, we are all relatives now," Lenna said.

'Will continue to live in Kyiv till the war ends'

Former Miss Ukraine threw light on the ongoing crisis in and around the capital city of Kyiv, the largest Ukrainian city, and said, "I live in Kyiv; I will continue to live in Kyiv till the war ends."

Exuding confidence in resistance put forth by Ukrainian forces, Lenna said, "We have enough weapons, medicines, people to defend our nation. We will come out of bomb shelters."

Furthermore, she said that Ukraine gained information on Russian advancements for a year until the invasion commenced and preparations had begun accordingly.

'It is your duty to protect Ukrainian family and children'

"We were preparing for this war as we have been receiving information about Russian invasion since last year (2021)," Lenna mentioned.

Also, Lenna mentioned that war-ravaged Ukraine has received support from across the globe while she is flooded with motivational messages asking her to keep up with the tenacity to prevent Russian forces from taking over Ukraine.

"We receive support from all over the world, I receive thousands of messages telling us to stay strong. No matter who you are previously, it is your duty to protect our family and children," Lenna added.