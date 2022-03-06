Amid the worsening situation in Ukraine due to Russia's military aggression, Ukrainian Member of Parliament (MP) Sviatoslav Yurash has taken up arms and joined the Army to fight the Russian invasion. While speaking to Republic Media Network, he asserted that he will fight the battle against Russia till the end.

"We are fighting from the frontline, and the reality is that in Ukraine it is a battle of our existence. Russia is breaking every international rule. A country that is disregarding the International order needs to be punished by the global community. This nation in Europe is facing this battle alone. The fact of the matter is that Russia has shown its true colours to the world. As far as the battle of Kyiv is concerned, it is a battle of the outskirts," the warrior MP said.

"We are trying to keep the city from getting surrounded. Our capital city needs to be supplied, that is why the West is supplying various aides so that we can carry on the fight. I am joining our soldiers every single day. I am fully armed and dressed. We will keep the Russians away from the capital lines. We are keeping our country ours no matter what," said the Ukrainian MP.

When asked if the option of negotiations with Russia is over, MP Sviatoslav Yurash added, "Yesterday some humanitarian convoys were supposed to arrive at the southern parts, but Russia had started shelling those convoys and other civilians. Russia is showing its true colours time and again. Russia is trying to bring back its colonial past. But we will fight till the very end."

On Saturday, Moscow had declared a partial ceasefire and also announced a route to allow citizens to escape. But hours later, the ceasefire was called off as Russia took control of several Ukrainian cities and shot down four Su-27 Jets. Ever since the war began on February 24, Russian forces have obliterated 69 aircraft on the ground and 21 in air.

Over 1.3 million people flee war-torn Ukraine

According to the latest UN data, over 1.3 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24. As per the data released by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), 1,368,864 people have fled Ukraine and moved to other countries. Around 756,303 people have arrived in Poland after the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the third round of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia may take place on Monday, March 7. In the second session of talks held recently, both the countries had agreed to create safe corridors for civilians to exit besieged cities and observed a temporary ceasefire which was called off hours later.