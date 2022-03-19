Amid escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, has now said that Ukraine's capital city has enough supplies like food, medicine and other basic necessities. Klitschko on Friday informed the people of Ukraine that the humanitarian headquarters of the city of Kyiv is continuing its function. Amid reports of Russian troops closing in on the capital, the mayor informed that the domestic businesses were helping equip and maintain Kyiv's territorial defence against Russian aggression.

In an update on the humanitarian aid, Vitali Klitschko said that the capital is being able to provide for the vulnerable categories of Kyiv. “Friends! The humanitarian headquarters of the city of Kyiv continues to work. The capital accumulates reserves of food, medicine and basic necessities. And also helps the most vulnerable categories of Kyiv - provides food and medicines,” the Mayor of Kyiv said in a message on his Telegram channel.

“I thank the foreign business that raises money and sends humanitarian aid. Thank you to domestic business,” Klitschko further added. He went on to name a few domestic companies for their involvement in the humanitarian aid services. “SCM has allocated UAH 100 million to equip and maintain Kyiv's territorial defence. The Rinat Akhmetov Foundation also helps the humanitarian headquarters of the capital with sets of products and medicines for socially vulnerable Kyivites,” the Mayor of Kyiv wrote. The reassuring note from the capital city’s mayor comes amid claims that Russian troops have slowed down their offensive.

Ukraine claims Russian forces kidnapped a number of mayors

Meanwhile, since the commencement of the Russia-Ukraine war on February 24, Ukraine has claimed that Russian forces have kidnapped a number of mayors. The latest incident has been recorded on March 18, when Oleh Syniehubov, the head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration claimed that the Russian soldiers kidnapped Viktor Tereshchenko, mayor of Velykoburlutska. This came only 48 hours after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the Skadovsk Mayor Oleksandr Yakovlyev and his deputy Yurii Palyukh were kidnapped.

The mayors of Melitlopol and Dniprorudne in Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, were previously abducted by the Kremlin's troops. In addition to this, on March 11, Russian forces allegedly captured Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, in southern Ukraine, and placed a "plastic bag on his head." Fedorov was released as part of a prisoner swap with Russian forces.

