Kyiv-Moscow Crisis: Russian Envoy Claims US Penalties Will Impact World Market

The Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov claimed that the sanctions imposed by the US on Russia will impact the world markets as well as will influence the US citizens' well-being. Antonov also stated that however, those penalties will not compel Putin's administration to modify its foreign policy.

According to Sputnik, indicating the Western sanctions, Antonov said, “There is no doubt that the sanctions imposed against us will strongly hit the global financial and energy markets. The United States will not be left out, where ordinary citizens will feel the full consequences of rising prices." Further, the Russian ambassador highlighted the fact that he does not “remember a day when our country lived without any western restrictions.” He claimed, “We have learnt to work in such conditions, and not only to survive but to develop the state," Tass reported.

US sanctions on Russia

The comments of Antonov came as US President Joe Biden announced new penalties against Russia following Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to recognise the two breakaway regions in Ukraine as independent states. Biden stated that complete sanctions are being imposed on Russia's national debt, as well as total blocking penalties on two major Russian financial institutions, such as VEB and its military bank. This indicates that Russia's administration would be cut off from Western funds and further, it could no longer be able to lend funds from the West and "cannot trade in its new debt" on the United States or European markets, ANI reported.

In addition to this, sanctions on Russia, according to Antonov, will not address any issues. According to Sputnik, he also stressed that “It is difficult to believe that someone in Washington expects Russia to revise its international political line under the threat of restrictions.”

Apart from imposing penalties, US President Biden has even approved the deployment of extra soldiers as well as military equipment in Europe on Tuesday to "strengthen" Baltic allies Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

Penalties by other nations against Russia

Meanwhile, Canada, Australia as well as Japan have imposed sanctions on Russia. The Canadian government has imposed restrictions prohibiting Canadians from doing business with the rebel republics of Luhansk and Donetsk. Canadians will also be barred from purchasing Russian government bonds and dealing with two Russian banks supported by the Russian government.

Further, on Wednesday, the Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison imposed penalties on eight Russian entities. The sanctions, according to Morrison, would include travel prohibitions and will be implemented "immediately." While on the same day, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida placed penalties on the two separatist-controlled areas of Ukraine, along with Vladimir Putin's administration. In reaction to "actions Russia has been taking in Ukraine," Prime Minister Kishida announced a prohibition on the issuance and marketing of new Russian government bonds in Japan.

