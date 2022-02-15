Kyiv-Moscow Crisis: US Opens 'Welcome Centre' In Poland To Help Americans Leaving Ukraine

As the security situation in Ukraine continues to be unpredictable due to the increased fears of potential Russian invasion, the United States has again asked their citizens in Ukraine to depart "immediately." In a statement released by the US State Department, the authorities have directed Americans in Ukraine to fly out using commercial or other privately available transportation options.

"The U.S. Embassy has opened a Welcome Centre near these border crossing points to provide assistance to U.S. citizens entering Poland from Ukraine," the US State Department said in its statement.

Noting the volatile security situation in Ukraine, the US on Saturday said that Poland has agreed to help Americans leave the former Soviet nation. Following this, the U.S. Embassy has opened a 'Welcome Centre' near border crossing points to provide assistance to U.S. citizens entering Poland from Ukraine.

"U.S. citizens may now enter Poland across the land border with Ukraine. No advanced approval is required. We encourage those traveling into Poland by land from Ukraine to cross at the Korczowa-Krakovets or Medyka-Shehyni border crossings," the US embassy statement said.

Last month, the US had issued a Level 4 warning for Americans in Ukraine, citing "imminent threat" in the wake of escalated Russian military aggression. Subsequently, last week, Washington's allies, including Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand, and 8 more nations asked its diplomatic officials and citizens to leave the former Soviet nations "immediately."

Despite the ongoing tensions along the Ukraine border and increasing troops amassment, Putin has continued to suggest that Russia has "no intention to assault Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity" and adds that it is a part of "Russian movement in Russian territory." Currently, Russia has gathered at least 1,30,000 troops along with parts of the eastern Ukraine border, the US has amplified its warning, saying that Moscow could invade Kyiv "any time now." Washington's concerns escalated as US NSA Jake Sullivan cited intelligence assessments, confirming Kremlin-ordered additional troops movement, military equipment, and medical units to the frontline, indicating a potential largest war on European soil in decades.

