Kyiv-Moscow Tensions: Why Are Russia's Massive Military Exercises In Belarus So Worrying?

As the spectre of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine hangs over Europe, Russia is amassing new military forces in neighbouring Belarus, reportedly for joint military drills. Notably, Belarus is a close ally of Russia and has a long border with Ukraine. The military exercises, known as Allied Resolve 2022, are taking place close to the Belarusian border with the former Soviet state, which is a little over 1,000 km long.

"During the exercise, measures will be taken to strengthen the protection of the state border to prevent the penetration of armed groups of militants, block the channels for the delivery of weapons and ammunition, search, block, destroy illegal armed formations and sabotage and reconnaissance groups of a mock enemy," the Russian Ministry of Defense statement said.

The drills are taking place around Belarus, including "Domanovsky, Gozhsky, Obuz-Lesnovsky, Brestsky, Osipovichsky training grounds," while the "airfields of Baranovichi, Luninets, Lida and Machulishchi are also involved," it added.

Russia-Belarus military exercises

Now, there are fears that if Russia tries to invade Ukraine, the exercises put Russian troops close to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, making an attack on the city easier. According to BBC, the US had stated that around 30,000 Russian troops are expected to take part in the drills with Belarus, although Moscow and Minsk have not disclosed the exact number of participants. Instead, the Russian defence ministry has said that the objective of the war games is to practice “repelling external aggression with a defensive operation”.

But amid escalating tensions over the Ukrainian border, a top European official has warned that Moscow is unlikely to remove its troops from Belarus once they are stationed, posing a new threat to NATO’s eastern flank even if Russia doesn’t carry out an invasion of Ukraine. Speaking to Foreign Policy, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, said that the Russian military buildup in Belarus seems to be something more “permanent” and it is a “great concern” for the region.

Political analysts believe that the Kremlin's new deployments in Belarus, which is an authoritarian country closely aligned with Moscow, puts Russian troops within 30 miles of the Ukrainian border and hundreds of miles closer to the capitals of NATO members Poland and Lithuania. Moreover, considering Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has forged deeper ties with Putin in recent years, it appears that for the first time he would allow Moscow to permanently station Russian troops on his country’s soil - a potential sea change for NATO military planners.

Russia, on the other hand, has insisted that it has the right to move its troops freely across its own territory and that of its allies with their agreement. It has also stated that the troops in Belarus will return to their bases after the military drills.

But, apart from the military exercise between Belarus and Russia, Ukrainian officials are equally also concerned over the military drills in the Azov Sea, a shallow body of water shared between the two nations. It is to mention that the Kremlin has issued a warning saying parts of the Azov Sea and the Black Sea will be blocked to all shipping, including commercial traffic, which its navy conducts exercises.

Ukraine’s response to Russian military drills

Russia’s recent military exercises around Ukraine has, therefore, sparked condemnation in Kyiv. The former Soviet nation has called Moscow’s drills “unjustified complication of international shipping”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also said that the accumulation of forces at the border is “psychological pressure” from the nation’s neighbours.

In response to Russia’s military activities, Ukraine has launched its own military drills in order to mirror Russia’s games in Belarus. As per Guardian's report, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ukrainian land forces, said that about 10,000 troops were involved in Ukraine’s exercises. “We have specifically moved training of the armed forces towards the most dangerous lines of possible enemy offence,” he said on Wednesday.

Separately, Ukraine’s defence minister stated that the drill will feature Javelin anti-tank missiles, recently provided to Kyiv by the US, and British NLAW anti-tank weapons. Ukraine has said that Russia’s exercises showed “blatant disregard for the rules and principles of international law”. Additionally, France has called the Russian drills - which is believed to be Moscow’s biggest deployment to Belarus since the Cold War - a “violent gesture”. Meanwhile, UK PM Boris Johnson stated that Europe faces its biggest security crisis in decades.

Is there a possibility of a conflict?

Expectations are low that a real breakthrough is possible, given Moscow appears to want a deal that would give it a say in Ukraine’s foreign policy, which is likely to be a non-starter in Kyiv. It is to also mention that Kyiv is not a member of NATO and the US has no treaty with the former Soviet nation that otherwise creates an obligation to come to its defence. Officials from the Biden administration have reiterated their intent that the US soldiers will not be used in the conflict in Ukraine. Washington, along with its allies and partners, continues to work the diplomatic angle.

(Image: AP)