Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, while speaking during a virtual event, revealed that the country was ready to negotiate but prepared to not surrender to Russia's aggression.

Admitting to the lack of infrastructure, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister was reported as saying that civilian lives would be saved if Ukraine had fighter jets and more attack planes to destroy large military columns, according to Reuters. On the 18th day of the Russia-Ukraine war, Dmytro Kuleba claimed that the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol was besieged but still under Ukrainian control.

The Foreign Minister also spoke on the role of Belarus and added that President Lukashenk is not willing to send his troops into Ukraine despite being under pressure from Russia. He also compared Vladimir Putin-led country to Syria and mentioned that the Russian tactics being deployed in Ukraine were similar to what they used in the war in Syria.

Russia-Ukraine war: Significant developments on day 18

In an important war-related update, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday proposed to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Jerusalem as the war entered Day 17, according to Russian state-owned media RT. Zelenskyy also informed that he has asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to act as an intermediary.

As Russian troops inched closer to the capital Kyiv on Saturday, the Ukrainian President also remarked that they will have to destroy the city in order to seize it. On Saturday, Zelenskyy said that a total of 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed by Russia. This is the first time the Zelenskyy mentioned Ukraine's estimated military casualties, reported The Kyiv Independent.

US authorises $200 million in aid to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has authorised the State Department to provide additional aid to Ukraine of up to $200 million. The funds would cover weapons as well as military services, education and training as Ukrainians seek to repel a Russian invasion. The aid is a part of broader U.S. support in the form of aid and sanctions. When Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that $1 billion in aid had been provided to Ukraine.

The ongoing warfare has led to additional support with Congress this week approving $13.6 billion in additional aid, a sum that includes $6.5 billion for the costs of sending troops and weapons to Eastern Europe and $6.8 billion for refugees and economic aid.