Kyiv Recovers 45 Ukrainian Soldiers From Russian Captivity On Infantry Day

Kyiv has managed to bring back their Ukrainian fighters on Infantry Day. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has informed that 45 more of their warriors have been freed from Russian captivity. The news of the freedom of the Ukrainian soldier came through the official website of the President on Ukraine's Infantry Day. Taking to Twitter as well, Zelenskyy wrote, "Today, our team managed to bring back 45 more of our warriors from 🇷🇺 captivity. They all defended Azovstal. National Guardsmen. 35 privates and sergeants, 10 officers. We must return and will return all our people from 🇷🇺 captivity! Thank you to each and everyone who helps protect life and freedom! Glory to all our warriors who are now in combat! Glory to our beautiful people! Glory to Ukraine!"

While talking on the day of the Ukrainian Infantry, Zelenskyy stressed the importance of the day and said, "It is a professional holiday for defenders that always deserves special attention." In the press release, he also praised the Ukrainian troops and said, "The largest component of the Ground Forces, those whose resilience is crucial for defence. Those whose effectiveness is especially important." He also congratulated Ukraine's infantrymen and also presented state awards to the warriors and honorary decorations to their brigades for their courage and bravery. Further, he added, "The 10th separate mountain assault brigade, the 14th separate mechanised brigade, the 56th separate motorised infantry brigade... Thank you, warriors, for your performance! I thank each and every one of you who has the honour to serve in the Ukrainian infantry!"

Meanwhile, three Russian pilots have been returned from captivity in Ukraine as a result of negotiations, said the Russian Defense Ministry, on Saturday, reported TASS News Agency. The ministry said, "On May 6, as a result of difficult negotiations, three Russian military personnel, pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces, who were in mortal danger in captivity, were returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime."