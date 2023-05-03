Kyiv Sees Blaring Air Raid Sirens As Ukraine Expects Russian Reply To 'Putin Murder Bid'

Air raid sirens have been sounded in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital and adjoining areas, just hours after Russia claimed to have foiled an assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin. According to sources, the alert covers much of central, northern and eastern Ukraine including Kyiv as Ukraine expects a serious retaliation to what Russia has labelled a "terrorist act".

In an official statement, Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday claimed Russian authorities intercepted two drones over Kremlin where the government is based. He also said that Russia "reserves the right to take retaliatory measures wherever and whenever is deemed necessary."

‘Terrorist attack’: Kremlin on unsuccessful drone strike targeting Putin’s residencehttps://t.co/kI53PTykdk pic.twitter.com/A8zJKXjBDK — RT (@RT_com) May 3, 2023

(Image: AP)

Meanwhile, Ukraine says that Russia is "preparing for a large-scale terrorist attack" and stated that "Ukraine wages an exclusively defensive war and does not attack targets on the territory of the Russian Federation."