Kyiv Supermarket Sees Customers Despite Blackouts Caused By Russian Missile Strikes; Watch

The continuous Russian strikes on the critical Ukrainian energy infrastructure have caused a blackout in different parts of the region. The Russia-Ukraine war has not only escalated to a great extent but has made the day-to-day lives of people in the region extremely hard. As the winter rages, the frequent power outages in the region have affected the Ukrainian administration to a great extent. On Thursday, Anton Gerashchenko, the advisor to Ukraine’s Ministry of External Affairs took to Twitter to share a video of a blackout at a supermarket in Kyiv.

Kyiv supermarket. Electricity is off but that doesn't stop anyone from shopping. pic.twitter.com/lM1ZOLRVsS — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) December 7, 2022

Gerashchenko wrote, “Kyiv supermarket. Electricity is off but that doesn't stop anyone from shopping.” In the video, the residents can be seen buying groceries off the shelves using their flashlights. The video shows how the blackouts didn’t stop Ukrainians in their day-to-day endeavours. According to Guardian, the Russian forces have fired around 1,000 rockets and missiles at Ukraine’s power grid.

Ukraine looks out to the world for complex equipment to repair the power grid

The Ukrainian news agency Interfax reported that despite taking major hits, the Ukrainian Power grid is still working and is getting repaired by the Ukrainian administration. On December 7, Volodymyr Kudrytsky, the Chief executive of Ukrenegro, the Ukrainian grid operator claimed that the Ukrainian officials were “scouring the world for the complex equipment needed for repairs.” Kudrytsky was attending a meeting arranged by the European Bank for Reconstruction (EBRD). Speaking further on the attack, Kudrytsky said, “These attacks represent the biggest blow to a power grid that humanity has ever seen. More than 1,000 shells and rockets were fired at electrical facilities and lines, including substations.”

On Monday, Russia started a barrage of airstrikes on the Ukrainian power grids. The attacks led to power cuts and affected the water supplies to a great extent. Ukraine’s Air Force claimed that it has shot down around 60 missiles fired by Kremlin. However, on Tuesday, the Zelenskyy administration warned the people of Ukraine that they should be ready for such an emergency situation.