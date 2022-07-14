Kyiv To Provide Financial Assistance To Volunteers Conducting Combat Task: Mayor Klitschko

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said that the city council has decided to provide financial assistance to local volunteer formations that will carry out combat tasks, Ukrinform reported. Klitschko in a Telegram post said that martial law continues to remain in force in Kyiv and authorities have been making efforts to protect the capital and the functioning of the city's enterprises for residents.

He emphasized that they need to take care of troops who continue to defend their nation against Russian forces.

"One of the decisions of the Kyiv City Council today is to that the city will provide financial assistance to the participants of the voluntary formations of the territorial community of the capital, which perform combat tasks," Vitaliy Klitschko wrote in a Telegram post.

In addition, Vitaliy Klitschko has announced that an award has been introduced to honour the civilians who have demonstrated courage, and patriotism and participated in the defence of the nation through professional and volunteer activities amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Earlier in June, Vitaliy Klitschko in a Telegram post announced that a total of 238.8 million hryvnias (Rs 64,71,63,061.59) will be allocated from the city's budget between 2022 to 2024 in a bid to strengthen the defence capabilities of Kyiv, Ukrinform reported. He said that the budget has been increased to increase the number of units of the Territorial Defense Forces in Kyiv. Furthermore, he informed that the work for developing a centre for training municipal security forces, ground defence units and voluntary formations of Kyiv's territorial community has begun.

Ukraine claims Russia lost 37,870 soldiers since the onset of war

As the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues, the war-torn country's Armed Forces on Thursday, 14 July, claimed to have liquidated 37,870 soldiers of Moscow, including 300 along on July 13. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a Facebook post said that Russian troops have lost 1667 tanks, 840 artillery systems, 247 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and 109 anti-aircraft warfare systems since the onset of the military conflict. In addition, the Russian armed forces have suffered the loss of 219 warplanes, 188 helicopters, 2720 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15 ships or boats, 681 unmanned aerial vehicles, 67 special units, and 155 cruise missiles between the period of February 24 and July 13.

Image: AP