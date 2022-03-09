Amid the heightening tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Kyiv has turned to Germany to help organise a direct meeting between Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Nexta TV quoted the Deputy Head of Zelenskyy's office saying that Kyiv has sought help from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to organise a meeting between the Presidents.

As the Russia-Ukraine war transcended into the 14th day, Putin and German Chancellor Scholz discussed diplomatic ways to settle the conflict and the implementation of humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians. The Kremlin in a statement referring to eastern Ukraine said, "In the context of the developing situation around a special military operation to protect Donbas, various political and diplomatic efforts have been discussed, in particular the third round of talks between a Russian delegation and representatives of the Kyiv authorities."

President Vladimir Putin also informed Scholz of measures being taken for the safe evacuation of the civilians and "attempts of fighters of nationalist groupings" to scupper those plans. Earlier in the day, a brief ceasefire was announced in Enerhodar to evacuate civilians. According to The Kyiv Independent, the ceasefire began at 9 am (Kyiv time) in order to allow inhabitants to be evacuated from Enerhodar and nearby villages to Zaporizhzhia, as well as to transfer food and medicine to civilians. Moreover, the Kremlin has said that humanitarian corridors will be opened in Kyiv, the capital, and four other vital cities starting at 10 am Moscow time.

Meanwhile, Russia has disabled 90% of Ukraine's military aerodromes comprising the majority of its air force, Russian-state owned media outlet Sputnik reported, quoting Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov. The latest development comes as part of Moscow's continuing military offensive on neighbouring Kyiv which was initiated on the orders of Vladimir Putin on February 24.

"At the start of the special operation, the Ukrainian Air Force had as many as 250 serviceable combat aircraft and helicopters. Russia's Aerospace Fores have destroyed 89 combat aircraft and 57 helicopters on the ground and in the air," Konashenkov said in a briefing Wednesday, Sputnik reported.

