As India's Operation Ganga continues to rescue the stranded Indians in the war-torn country of Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday assured that more number of flights are being scheduled to bring back more number of Indians in two to three days and as many as 18 flights are scheduled for the next 24 hours including three IAF C-17 and other commercials flights like Air India, Indigo, Spice jet, Go First and Go Air. The MEA further confirmed that a large number of Indians have safely left Kharkiv and that efforts are being made to bring back Naveen's mortal remains, the Indian national who died in Kharkiv shelling.

"We are scheduling more flights and a large number of Indians will be back home in the next 2-3 days. I would like to appreciate the Ukrainian government and the neighboring countries for hosting our people and providing support in evacuating them. A large number of students have left Kharkiv after we issued an advisory yesterday. The total number of Indians waiting to cross Ukraine's western borders has reduced. I am in touch with Russian and Ukraine authorities for the evacuation of Indian nationals," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"Registration of 20,000 Indian nationals was done initially, but there were many who did not register. We estimate a few hundred citizens still remain in Kharkiv. Our priority is to take students out safely in whatever mode of transport possible," he added.

"We are in touch with all countries particularly Ukraine and Russia at various levels. Prime Minister Modi spoke to President Putin. Our only intention is to take Indian citizens out as soon as possible. We are trying to take students out from the eastern part of Ukraine. On Monday, a significant part of the Indian Embassy in Kyiv had to move to Lviv. The Embassy was not shut, it is fully functional," stated the MEA spokesperson.

'Putting efforts to bring Naveen's body back': MEA

When asked about the Indians who lost their lives in Ukraine, the MEA spokesperson stated, "Two Indians died in Ukraine completely under different circumstances. We have contacted the Ukrainian Embassy and are putting efforts to bring Naveen's dead body back to India."

Tragically, an Indian student lost his life in Russian shelling in Kharkiv on Tuesday morning. The student, identified as Naveen Shekharappa, originally from the Haveri region of Karnataka, was a 4th-year student at Kharkiv National Medical University. Shekharappa, as per reports, came under the fire while he was moving to the railway station from his apartment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his father after the tragedy.

IAF's 3 evacuation flights with 628 Indians land in Hindon Airbase

Earlier in the day, the IAF's three evacuation flights with 628 Indians from the Romanian capital Bucharest, Hungary's Budapest and Polish city Rzeszow landed at the Hindon airbase here during the early hours of Thursday, sources said. The Indian Air Force's first flight carrying 200 people from Bucharest landed at 1:30 am and Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt welcomed them at the airbase, they noted. All three IAF flights were conducted using C-17 military transport aircraft, sources said. India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.

(With Agency Inputs)

Image: ANI, PTI