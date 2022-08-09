Amid the ongoing brutal war between Moscow and Kyiv, the largest cargo of grain left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port on Tuesday, providing a sense of relief to several countries suffering from the food crisis. The departure of the ship was made possible after Russia and Ukraine reached a historic agreement on July 22 to resume Ukrainian grain exports from Black Sea ports. According to reports, the bulk carrier 'Ocean Lion' left the Chornomorsk port with around 65,000 tonnes of corn to be shipped to South Korea.

Meanwhile, a United Nations (UN) document has laid out technical specifications for the route through which commercial ships would travel to export agricultural products to the foreign market. "As a vessel moves through the Maritime Humanitarian Corridor, it is additionally protected by a buffer zone. The size of the buffer zone is a 10 nautical mile circle around the vessel while moving through the maritime humanitarian corridor," the document read, as per CNN. The document further stated that no military vessel, aircraft or unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is allowed to come within 10 nautical miles of a commercial ship transiting the Maritime Humanitarian Corridor.

Zelenskky calls for increasing grain exports to global market

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky has called for increasing grain exports to the global market in order to limit Russian provocations. Addressing the nation on August 5, the embattled President stated that more grains to the international market would help in reducing the political chaos in several countries, mainly in Africa and Asia. He further claimed that consumers in Turkey, the United Kingdom, and Ireland should expect around 60,000 tons of Ukrainian grain to be on board in the coming days. Meanwhile, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) revealed that a decline in food prices has been observed across the world following the resumption of grain shipments from the Black Sea ports.

Russia-Ukraine grain agreement

It is significant to mention here that Ukraine and Russia signed separate grain export deals with the United Nations and Turkey on July 22, paving the way for the shipment of millions of tonnes of urgently required Ukrainian grain. The deal has enabled Ukraine to resume shipping grain from the Black Sea to international markets. In addition, Russia would also begin exporting grain and fertilizers, ending a dispute that had jeopardised global food security since the onset of the war on February 24.

