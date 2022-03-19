Late Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' parents are trapped in Kyiv amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to Halyna's husband, Matthew Hutchins, the family is 'preparing for the worst' as Russia continues its military attacks. On Friday, Matthew took to Twitter to share the update about the late director's family.

'Preparing for the worst': Matthew Hutchins

Matthew Hutching revealed on the micro-blogging site that Halyna's sister Svetlana has been safely evacuated from Kyiv with her 3-year old daughter. They have currently relocated to Romania and are continuing their journey towards Western Europe. However, Matthew further added that the Rust cinematographer's parents have decided to stay in their home country. The family is 'preparing for the worst' he tweeted.

As per Matthew, Halyna's mother Olga continues to work in the hospital where she has served as a nurse for the past 30+ years. He wrote, "Halyna's sister, Svetlana, made it safely from Kyiv to Romania with her 3 yr old daughter and will continue onward to Western Europe. Parents stayed in Kyiv to prepare for the worst. Mother, Olga, still working as a nurse at the hospital where has worked for 30+ years."

Netizens react

As soon as the update surfaced on Twitter, netizens were quick to react on the same. While one user thanked Matthew for sharing the update, another prayed for Halyna Hutchins' parent's safety. "Thanks for the update, Matt. I'm glad that your sister in law and niece are safe. And hope that your inlaws remain safe too," wrote one. "Sending ALL my prayers to Halyna's family and praying all of you to get the peace you deserve!", shared another.

This update about the family came weeks after Matthew stated that Halyna's family is trapped due to the danger of travel via Twitter. In his previous update, he urged how Ukraine needs humanitarian corridors amid shelling. On March 7, he tweeted, "Ukrainian refugees need humanitarian corridors. Halyna’s family is trapped in Kyiv because of the danger of travel. Her mother continues to work in the hospital where she has been a nurse for over a decade because her country needs her, but also because they cannot leave safely."

