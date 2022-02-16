Amid the ongoing border standoff with Russia, Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, claimed the latest threat assessments by troops did not find "anything unexpected" and were in line with earlier views. In a televised statement, he further stated that the Ukrainian military is conducting a nationwide military drill, which will also be attended by Belarus' military attaché. Earlier last week, he claimed that a total of 140,000 troops are stationed along Ukraine's borders from the Russian Federation, Belarus, and the occupied parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Earlier on Monday, February 14, the Ukrainian Defense Minister stressed that there is no need to impose martial law in the country. "I am sure that there are absolutely no grounds for imposing this special legal regime," Reznikov told Ukraine's ICTV. He went on to add that it should not be done only to manage or control the media atmosphere and space, and that he believes Ukraine will be able to overcome the ongoing challenge. "Martial law is imposed if there's direct aggression and invasion. I hope that such an invasion won’t happen and everything will be all right," Reznikov was quoted as saying by ICTV.

'We believe it when we see it,' Ukraine on Russia's military drawdown claim

As Russia reiterates its claims that it is withdrawing its forces from the border, Ukraine has vowed to “believe it when they see it”. Officials in Ukraine have stated that they will not believe Moscow's words. Even the United States and NATO have stated that they are unable to verify the Kremlin's assertions of Russian troop withdrawal from the Ukrainian border. "We in Ukraine have a rule: we don't believe what we hear, we believe what we see. If a real withdrawal follows these statements, we will believe in the beginning of a real de-escalation," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter on February 15.

On Russian statements regarding withdrawal of some forces from the Ukrainian border. We in Ukraine have a rule: we don’t believe what we hear, we believe what we see. If a real withdrawal follows these statements, we will believe in the beginning of a real de-escalation. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 15, 2022

Russia condemns deployment of US and allied forces in Eastern Europe

Meanwhile, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy, stated that Moscow strongly condemns the deployment of US and allied forces in Eastern Europe as a move in the wrong direction that could lead to crises. It should be mentioned here that tensions have flared up in recent weeks, with the US and NATO allies expressing concerns that a buildup of around 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine signifies Moscow's plan to invade its former Soviet ally. However, Russia has often refuted such claims.

Image: Facebook/@Oleksii Reznikov/AP