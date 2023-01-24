Latvia Downgrades Diplomatic Ties With Russia, Both Countries Ask Ambassadors To Leave

Latvia on Monday announced it is downgrading its diplomatic relations with Russia in solidarity with neighbour Estonia. “Due to the ongoing brutal Russian aggression against Ukraine and in solidarity with Estonia, Latvia will lower level of diplomatic relations with Russia effective February 24, demanding Russia to act accordingly,” Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Twitter on January 23.

The Baltic nation was reducing the level of diplomatic ties with Moscow due to its war on Ukraine, the top Latvian diplomat stated. Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš, earlier in an interview, had asserted that the EU leaders must not make the mistake of pursuing “peace at any cost" in Ukraine. EU must, instead, realign its goal and focus more on defeating Russia’s president Vladimir Putin, he had noted in a hardened tone against Russia.

They [EU] should focus first and foremost on the overarching goal of defeating Russian President Vladimir Putin — which is the only way to ensure that Russia might be deterred from future military aggression,” the Latvian leader had asserted.

Russia on Monday also announced that it has downgraded its relations with Estonia to the level of charge d’affaires. This, stated the Russian foreign ministry, was decided in a retaliatory move to Tallinn’s decision to reduce the size of the Russian Embassy in the capital.

“The Russian side decided to downgrade the diplomatic representative in both countries to charge d’affaires ad interim,” the foreign ministry said in a statement. “The ambassador of the Estonian Republic will have to leave the Russian Federation on February 7.” Moscow summoned Estonian Ambassador Margus Laidre and ordered him in person to leave.

Russian Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said on Monday that “the Estonian leadership has purposefully destroyed the entire range of relations with Russia.” "Total Russophobia, the cultivation of hostility towards our country have been elevated by Tallinn to the rank of state policy,” the statement further read.

Ties lowered to 'absolute minimum'

Estonia's foreign ministry, in a statement, noted that it has asked Russia's ambassador to Tallinn to leave the country immediately—based on the "principle of parity" by February 1. Earlier this month, Estonia had ordered Russia to reduce the number of its embassy staff to eight diplomats and 15 administrative, technical, and service staff members. Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said that his country will reduce the bilateral relations with Moscow “to the absolute minimum” as it sent the forces to Ukraine to wage an unprovoked war.

The two Baltic nations—Estonia and Latvia—were a part of the former Soviet Union and gained independence on September 6, 1991, after the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from all Baltic States. “Now we are setting a limit to the number of Russian diplomats working in Estonia in order to achieve parity. Today's step is in correlation with the low point of our relations in general,” he noted in a statement.