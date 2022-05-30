Last Updated:

'Call me, for God's sake': Latvian FM Takes Dig At World Leaders For Dialing Vladimir Putin Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs mocked Russian President Vladimir Putin on Twitter by quoting Soviet-Russin poet Robert Rozhdestvensky’s poem.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs mocked Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war. The minister took to Twitter by quoting Soviet-Russin poet Robert Rozhdestvensky’s poem and wrote, “One day: Call me, call, Call me, for God's sake. Stretch through time. The voice is soft and deep. The stars are melting over Moscow. Maybe I forgot my pride. How I want to hear the voice. How I want to hear the voice. Your long-awaited voice".

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia elegantly took a dig at the foreign politicians who often hold telephone conversations with the Russian President. Through the poem, Rinkēvičs hinted on his Twitter that they forgot about pride. 

This is not the first time that the Latvian Foreign Minister referred to philosophy since Russia announced its “special” military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Most recently, on May 27, Rinkēvičs’ post said, “Getting philosophical tonight: violence can not be stopped by thoughts and prayers but by the use of appropriate force, and Romans already had a know-how about the weapons and peace: Si vis pacem, para bellum (If you want peace, prepare for war)”.

Like most of the West, Latvia has been standing in staunch support of Ukraine amid the Moscow-Kyiv war which started in late February. As Russia is believed to be supported by the Belarusian army in the conflict in Ukraine, just earlier this month, Baltic nation Latvia announced that it will suspend rail transit of Belarus’ military cargo through the country’s territory to its Baltic seaports.

According to the Delfi news website, the Latvian Transport Ministry stated that starting May 10, the country suspended the agreement which paved the way for the direct rail transportation of military cargo from Belarus to third countries through Latvian ports. 

Latvia reviewing bilateral ties with Russia, Belarus

 As per reports, the Latvian state administration is reviewing the bilateral relations with Russia and Belarus against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect civilians in Donbas. Earlier, on April 8, the European Union had adopted the fifth package of sanctions against Russia over Moscow’s military aggression in Ukraine which has continued now for 81 days. Under the EU framework, the 27-nation bloc particularly banned the transportation of goods by Russian and Belarusian transport. At the time, the EU averred that the restrictions did not include road transport for humanitarian purposes.    

