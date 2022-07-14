Latvian Govt Backs Dismantling Of 69 Monuments & Memorials Honouring Soviet & Nazi Regimes

The Latvian Cabinet ministers on Thursday, July 14, backed the decision of demolishing 69 monuments and memorials that honour the Soviet and Nazi regimes. The decision of Latvian ministers comes after the law, which called for the "prohibition of the display and dismantling of objects glorifying Soviet and Nazi regimes on the territory of the Republic of Latvia," came into effect on June 23, as per Delfi. The law has specified the term and set up the procedure for the demolition of the monument in Victory Park in Riga.

The law also called on the cabinet ministers to make a list of other similar facilities that can be demolished in Latvia. According to the law, the dismantling of monuments must not pose a threat to commemorative signs and memorial objects that lie at the burial sites of fallen soldiers, as per the Delfi report. The National Cultural Heritage Board, the Latvian Union of Artists and the Latvian Occupation Museum, at the end of June, agreed to the demolition of 69 objects.

As per the report, the issue regarding the dismantling of monuments came after Russia launched an offensive in Ukraine. The committee, which was given the task to identify the objects that will be dismantled, carried out a survey of 162 objects to see if they meet the criteria listed in the law and should be removed, Baltic News Network reported. The committee found that some of the objects had no ideological reason and lay at burial sites. The committee proposed to dismantle 69 objects in Latvia.

Pardaugava monument scheduled for demolition

The monuments and memorials that are planned for demolition are located across Latvia. Most of the famous monuments are located in Liepaja, Rezekne and Daugavpils cities of Latvia. The Pardaugava monument, located in Riga has been already scheduled for demolition and several other Soviet-era memorials have been chosen for dismantling.

Monuments will be dismantled in Anna parish, Jaunaluksne parish, Liepna parish and Malupe parish of the Annensky region. Apart from this, the process of removal of monuments will take place in the Latvian regions of Gulbene, Smiltene, Valmiera, Madona and Marupe. The objects will be dismantled in Ludza, Rundena, Malnava, Golishevska and Pasiene parishes of the Ludza region. Moreover, the dismantling of memorials and monuments will take place in the regions of Balvi Kraslava, Augshdaugava, Kurzeme, Kuldega and Bausa.