Latvia's FM Calls Russia 'as Dangerous As Nazi Germany' As Putin Announces Mobilisation

Hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a partial mobilisation in the country, Latvia's Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics has reponded saying that the country must not give in to Putin's blackmail and continue to support Ukraine as much as they can. He also stated that Russia is 'as dangerous as Nazi Germany' was in the last century.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics also said that due to security reasons, Latvia will not issue humanitarian or other types of visas to those Russian citizens who are fleeing mobilisation.

Continuing Latvia's support to Ukraine, the Foreign Minister of the country that borders Russia took to Twitter and said, "Putin announced 'partial' mobilisation and annexation of parts of Ukraine. We must not give in to his blackmail and support Ukraine as much as we can. Russia is as dangerous to Europe and the world’s peace today as Nazi Germany was in the last century."

He further added saying, "Latvia will consult with allies and partners on joint action in connection with the mobilisation initiated by Russia. It is necessary to discuss further support for Ukraine and discuss possible additional security measures in the region. The level of military threat to Latvia is still low."

His statements came in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's video address on Wednesday, September 21. Putin in his address, announced a partial mobilisation in Russia, a day after Russian-occupied regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced their plans to hold a referendum on joining Russia.

Putin announces partial mobilisation

Announcing partial mobilisation, Putin said that the only citizens who are part of the reserve will be "subject to conscription" and people who have served in the armed forces have military capabilities and experience. He further stated that the decision was "fully adequate to the threats" faced by Russia and to protect their homeland "its sovereignty and territorial integrity" and "to ensure the security of our people and people in the liberated territories."

"We are talking about partial mobilisation, that is, only citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to conscription, and above all, those who served in the armed forces have a certain military specialty and relevant experience," Putin stated during the national address.