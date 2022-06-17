Lavrov Admits 'Russia Not Squeaky Clean'; Says 'we Are Not Ashamed' Amid War In Ukraine

In one of the most direct remarks by Russia since the war in Ukraine began in late February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov admitted that “Russia is not squeaky clean”. In a sit-down interview with BBC, Lavrov categorically denied Russia ‘invading’ Ukraine and instead, he stressed that Moscow “declared a special military because we had absolutely no other way of explaining to the West that dragging Ukraine into NATO was a criminal act."

Lavrov also reiterated Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks when he said that his forces would carry out the operation in Ukraine to “denazify” the neighbouring nation. The Russian Foreign Minister said that there were Nazis in Ukraine. The BBC journalist quoted to Lavrov an official United Nations (UN) report about the Ukrainian village of Yahidne, in the Chernihiv region, which states that "360 residents, including 74 children and five persons with disabilities, were forced by Russian armed forces to stay for 28 days in the basement of a school… There were no toilet facilities, water…10 older people died". On being asked if the UN report is what Russia is doing to “fight Nazis”, Lavrov said, “It’s a great pity…but international diplomats, including the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the UN Secretary-General and other UN representatives, are being put under pressure by the West. And very often they're being used to amplify fake news spread by the West”.

“Russia is not squeaky clean. Russia is what it is. And we are not ashamed of showing who we are,” Russian Foreign Minsiter told the media outlet.

Lavrov challenges UK PM to defeat Russia

Since the Russia-Ukraine war began, the UK has publicly stood in support of Kyiv and has pledged to see Moscow’s forces being defeated. From sanctioning Russian officials to publicly touting Ukraine’s win and sovereignty, the UK is also among the list of Russia’s unfriendly countries alongside several other nations in the West.

Weighing in on Russia-UK ties, Lavrov said, “I don't think there's even room for manoeuvre any more…because both [Prime Minister Boris] Johnson and [Foreign Secretary Liz] Truss say openly that we should defeat Russia, we should force Russia to its knees. Go on, then, do it!"

Image: AP