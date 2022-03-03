Lavrov Avers Russia's Demands In War With Ukraine Cannot Be Qualified As 'capitulation'

As Russia’s burgeoning war against Ukraine entered its second week on Thursday, the country’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow’s demands to Ukraine cannot be qualified as "capitulation". Confirming a second round of talks with Ukrainian authorities, he said that Kremlin plans to offer an agreement that would ensure the “legal rights” of all Ukrainian residents, including all national minorities. Speaking to Radio Bulgaria, the Russian diplomat further explained that the incumbent Ukrainian law was “Russophobic” and only catered to the needs of indigenous people and ignored minorities.

"Russia will offer Ukraine an agreement that will guarantee the legal rights of all peoples in the country," said Lavrov.

Russia has long been advocating in favour of Russian separatists in the Donbas region of Eastern Ukraine. In February, President Vladimir Putin fuelled the possibility of a war by recognising the territorial claims of the separatists. After gathering on the borders for months, Russian troops finally moved into Ukrainian Territory on February 24.

'Conflict is created by west': Russia

Meanwhile, Lavrov asserted that the ongoing conflict has been “artificially created by the west.” While stopping short of a timeline, the Russian diplomat said that after the conflict is resolved it would be up to the Ukrainian residents to decide on their future. But Moscow believes that the decision should be made with regard to the opinion of all peoples that live in Ukraine-including the minority Poles, Hungarians and Romanians.

After the first round of talks between Ukraine and Russia ended inconclusively, diplomats left for the second rounds of negotiations late on Wednesday. As of now, more than 2,000 civilians have been killed in the conflict, according to Ukraine’s Emergency Services. A discreet report stated that 7,000 Russian soldiers have lost their lives. The devastating conflict has also triggered a migrant exodus into Europe with the number of immigrants now surpassing a million.

According to Associated Press, more than 5,20,000 civilians have fled Ukraine into Poland and other neighbouring countries in wake of Russia’s invasion. Hours before launching the attack, President Putin justified the war asserting that Russia could no longer feel "safe, develop and exist" because of what he claimed was a constant threat from modern Ukraine. As Russian troops inch closer to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, residents fleeing the conflict have rushed on the country’s borders with Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova.

