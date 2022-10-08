Lavrov Calls NATO ‘brain-dead', Says Europe 'encouraging Insane Fantasies' In Ukraine

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday labelled the Western military alliance NATO as "brain dead" stating that it has gone "too far" with its recent policies on Ukraine, Russia's state-affiliated agency Tass reported. Speaking at the United Russia party’s commission at an international forum on environmental policies and sustainable development, Lavrov stated, "Macron at one time, diagnosed the North Atlantic alliance as being `brain dead.’ Judging from how the bloc has been grooming Kyiv’s neo-Nazi regime, the disease has deteriorated far too much already."

Lavrov stressed that the US and its allies are responsible for the "dangerous spike in global tensions."

"As you know, a summit of the so-called European Political Community was convened yesterday at the initiative of President Macron, and after the meeting, the EU’s diplomacy chief [Josep] Borrell proudly declared that a security structure has been evolving without Russia’s involvement. So, they have been toeing Kyiv’s line while encouraging the insane fantasies of those who still have the power there," the Russian foreign minister Lavrov was quoted as saying.

Lavrov accuses Zelenskyy of 'overt nuclear ambitions'

Russian Foreign Minister further noted that the US and its allies have been rampantly supplying weapons to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "despite his overt nuclear ambitions." Lavrov was referring to Zelenskyy's latest remarks made at the Lowy Institute on Oct. 6, wherein he called for NATO to launch preemptive strikes into Russia in order to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats.

"We can already see that these people [Russian officials] are capable of such atrocities. What must NATO do? Make it impossible for Russia to use nuclear weapons," Zelenskyy said at the conference. "But what is [more] important, I am once again turning to the international community, as I did before Feb. 24, to do preventative strikes so that they know what will await them if they use it [nuclear weapons]," he added.

Head of the delegation of the Russia, Director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Yermakov, at the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly said that the tragedy of Ukraine was exploited by the West into a tool to realise their geopolitical ambitions, has become a challenge for the entire global system of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation. "The current turbulent environment poses rather significant nuclear risks that cannot be underestimated. Nor should they be artificially inflated,” he asserted.