Lavrov Chastises EU's Proposal To Reposition Russia's Assets To Ukraine; Dubs It 'theft'

In a fresh salvo against the European Union over the assistance deployed to Ukraine amidst the raging war, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, May 10, chastised the entity's proposal of seizing Russian assets and utilising them for Ukraine, terming it "theft." Addressing a press conference during his visit to Algeria, Lavrov lashed out at the EU's proposal, stating that they can call it a "theft" which "they are not even trying to hide," Sputnik reported. Lavrov's statement comes in the backdrop of EU's Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell's suggestion that EU members should seize the reserves of the Kremlin and utilize the finances for the redevelopment of war-ravaged Ukraine.

Further, in his remarks, Lavrov even suggested that they might soon see the removal of the post of EU's top diplomat, stressing that the EU does not have a foreign policy. In an apparent jibe at the bloc, Lavrov stated that the EU follows the decisions announced by the United States. Sergey Lavrov also underlined that EU's Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell must remember that he is the "top diplomat" and not the "EU's military leader," reported Sputnik. Lavrov also noted that Afghanistan's money has been frozen in the United States, which they want to utilise for other purposes and not for the needs of Afghans and the restoration of the country's economy.

Notably, it was the second time in recent days that Lavrov expressed his views on Russian reserves being stuck in other countries. Earlier last week, the Russian Foreign Minister accused the West of "stealing" Kremlin assets worth $300 billion in retaliation for its military action in Ukraine, as per the Sputnik report. He further highlighted that if Russia continues to export Russian gas to EU countries in currencies other than rubles, they would again "pocket" the amount as per their convenience.

Josep Borrell proposes to use Russian assets for Ukraine's redevelopment

Earlier, the European Union's Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell had proposed the seizure of frozen Russian foreign exchange reserves to cover the expenses of rebuilding embattled Ukraine. While speaking to the Financial Times, Josep Borrell, the EU’s top diplomat, highlighted how the United States used the frozen money of Afghanistan to pay the compensation to the victims of terrorism and for humanitarian aid for the war-ravaged country. He stressed that it sounds logical to utilise the Russian money for rebuilding the country which witnessed massive destruction owing to the ongoing war. He emphasized that "someone" needs to explain why the decision is "good for Afghanistan money and not for Russian money." The trade of barbs between Lavrov and Borrell comes amid the escalating war between Russia and Ukraine which has transcended 70 days.

Image: AP