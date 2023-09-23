Lavrov Delivers Luhansk Girl's Plea To UN To 'stop Ukraine From Killing Children' Amid War

At the UNGA, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov showed the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres footage of a teenage girl Faina Savenkova, a resident of Luhansk who appealed for the Ukrainian forces to stop shelling peaceful cities and killing children. In the video that was recorded in 2021, the sobbing girl asks the West to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine that has flared the ongoing war.

Russia's Lavrov told the UN chief Guterres that even though the girl is young, she understands the "Ukrainian aggression," and that atrocities can only be stopped if the supply of “terrible weapons” is halted. Lavrov indicated that Kyiv's "neo-Nazi regime" has been using the western supplied weapons to destroy peaceful cities” and murdering the kids. According to the Russian state-affiliated news agency, Sputnik, the girl's school had managed to survive World War II (WWII) but approximately seven decades later it again faced the threats of war on its doorstep.

'Neo-Nazis brutally shelling the city': Lavrov

Lavrov iterated that the "neo-Nazis" have been brutally shelling the city where Faina lived. For the atrocities wreaked on the family and the peers of the girl, the Ukrainian soldiers shall be blamed, Lavrov said. As he played the footage, the girl appealed for the UN Security Council to intervene and stop what she labelled as the "looming World War III."

Previously, Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, and the ex-President of Russia had warned the West against supplying arms to Kyiv. In a Telegram post, he stated, "Firstly, defending Ukraine, which nobody needs in Europe, will not save the senile Old World from retribution if anything occurs. Secondly, once the Third World War breaks out, unfortunately, it will not be on tanks or even on fighter jets. Then everything will definitely be turned to dust". Russia had repeatedly warned that the rampant pumping of arms by NATO into the regime of Ukraine would bring the alliance in to direct confrontation with Russia and increase the risk of World War Three.