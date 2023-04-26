Lavrov Says EU Becoming Aggressive In Its Goal Of Containing Russia, Equates It With NATO

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the European Union (EU) of becoming increasingly militarised at an unprecedented pace during a press briefing on Tuesday. Lavrov alleged that the EU's efforts to contain Russia had turned more aggressive, and he pointed to a "very little difference" between the EU and NATO. He referred to a "strategic partnership" declaration signed between NATO and Brussels in January, implying that it further underscored the growing militarization of the EU.

Lavrov echoed the grievances voiced by Russian President Vladimir Putin about NATO's expansion during a recent press briefing. He claimed that Russia had been promised on multiple occasions that new states would not join NATO, but those promises were broken, which the Kremlin has used to justify its invasion of its western neighbor. According to a report from Euro news, Lavrov further alleged that NATO's actions aimed to weaken Russia, but instead, it had the opposite effect of strengthening Russia and bringing it closer together.

Lavrov dodges question on Putin's strategic calculation

The invasion by Russia has caused significant repercussions across Europe, leading to Finland's decision to join the US-led alliance earlier this month. The ongoing war in Ukraine has had significant geopolitical consequences, including a major political blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin as NATO's growth has been galvanized by countries seeking protection under its security umbrella. With Sweden also expressing interest in seeking security through NATO membership, Finland's recent decision to join the military alliance has doubled Russia's border with NATO, which is the world's largest security alliance.

During a press briefing, Lavrov, Russia's Foreign Minister, was asked about whether the war in Ukraine was a miscalculation on Moscow's part, considering Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO. Lavrov responded by stating that NATO never had any intention of stopping its expansion, and highlighted how Sweden and Finland were increasingly participating in NATO military exercises