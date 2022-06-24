In his recent remarks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow has no illusions that the European Union would soon change its stance toward Russia and abandon its Russophobic policies.

His remarks came after he met his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku and held a discussion on Friday. "We have no illusion that the EU’s current Russophobic mindset will somehow dissipate or change in the foreseeable future, and to be honest, in the long term, too. But this is the path that the Europeans have chosen," Lavrov stated, the TASS news agency reported.

The Russian minister went on to say that the European Union's policies demonstrate the bloc's resistance to forging a unified space connecting the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. Lavrov further claimed that EU policies don't fulfil agreements with Russia about the creation of shared spaces in the humanitarian sector, as well as in the fields of the economy and security.

"The European Union proves that it does not want any unifying tendencies in Europe, that it does not fulfil and is not going to fulfil the existing agreements between Russia and the EU countries," he added.

🇷🇺🇦🇿 In Baku, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan @bayramov_jeyhun.#RussiaAzerbaijan pic.twitter.com/jqcsaVj5k6 — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) June 24, 2022

EU candidate status for Ukraine & Moldova pose no threat to Russia: Lavrov

Speaking further Lavrov claimed that EU candidate status for Ukraine and Moldova would not pose any threat to Russia. "Our position has always been that the European Union is not a political bloc, unlike NATO. The development of its relations with any countries that wish to do so does not create any threats and risks for us," he asserted, as per the TASS. Meanwhile, Lavrov also stated that Russia will genuinely evaluate the actions of the European Union (EU) and keep an eye on the measures it actually takes as well as how the candidate nations act.

UN chief's actions 'delaying solution to global food crisis': Lavrov

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Minister also alleged that United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "delaying" finding a solution to the world's food crisis through his actions. "The UN secretary-general is delaying a solution to the food crisis through his actions, he does not allow sending grain as soon as possible. This is regrettable," Lavrov claimed. The senior Russian diplomat also stated that the country has developed its own crisis-resolution strategies amid the ongoing war with Ukraine.

Image: Twitter/@mfa_russia