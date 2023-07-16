Lavrov, Thailand Counterpart Discuss Mir Payment System; Unveil Phuket Consulate-general

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday said that he discussed the use of the Russian Mir payment system during the meeting with his Thai counterpart Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai in Phuket. "Today, with my colleague, the Thai foreign minister, we discussed the steps needed to ensure that the Russian Mir Payment System cards can be used here without any problems," Lavrov was quoted saying by Russia's state-affiliated agencies. "This will give an additional impetus to increase the flow of tourists," Lavrov said at an opening ceremony of the Russian general consulate in Phuket," he added.

Russia established the Mir payment system just a few months after the all-out invasion of neighbouring Ukraine that triggered a barrage of international sanctions. Russian banks were delinked from the world's major international payment system, SWIFT, in order to punish the Russian economy. US Treasury Department threatened foreign banks with secondary sanctions for servicing Mir cards. Moscow had then sought to set up its own alternative methods of financial transfers and encourage the allies to trade in its own domestic currency. Mir cards, however, are widely accepted now by banks in ally countries to Russia such as Abkhazia, Armenia, Belarus, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, South Korea and South Ossetia.

🇷🇺🇹🇭 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Don Pramudwinai hold talks



📍 Phuket, July 15#RussiaThailand pic.twitter.com/DqUVsH7WPy — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) July 15, 2023

🇹🇭🇷🇺 Sergey Lavrov, together with his Thai colleague Don Pramudwinai, hold talks on the island of Phuket. They will take part in the official opening of the Russian Consulate General in Phuket. pic.twitter.com/sxBczTdgSE — 🅰pocalypsis 🅰pocalypseos 🇷🇺 🇨🇳 🅉 (@apocalypseos) July 15, 2023

Russia, Thailand partnership rely on 'longstanding traditions of friendship': Russian MoD

Thailand, according to Lavrov, is a key Southeast Asian ally of Russia. The two countries bilateral relations "rely on longstanding traditions of friendship carry a high level of confidence and mutual respect," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. In Phuket, Lavrov met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand Don Pramudwinai. He participated in integrating Russia’s consulate-general. Russian Foreign Minister hailed the strong bilateral ties between Russia and Thailand, saying that it "makes it possible to build relations in a mutually beneficial way without regard to fluctuations in geopolitical circumstances."

Russian Foreign Ministry acknowledged its ties with Thailand, saying, "The dynamic political dialogue is maintained, contacts through security councils, legislative and law enforcement bodies, ministries and agencies, regions of the two countries are expanding, and trade and economic cooperation is developing." "The sides intend to deepen coordination of efforts in international and regional affairs," the ministry added.