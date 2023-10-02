Leadership Struggles Emerge Within Russia's Wagner Group, Prigozhin's Son In The Fray

Leadership struggles have erupted within Russia's infamous private military company, the Wagner Group, leading to the emergence of an alternative leader, Pavel Prigozhin. This development comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly extended his support to Andrey Troshev, a former Wagner commander now serving in the Russian Ministry of Defense. The Institute of Study of War (ISW) in Washington has been closely monitoring these developments, shedding light on the complex dynamics at play.

On September 29, President Putin acknowledged discussions with Troshev concerning the establishment of fresh volunteer units, primarily intended for combat missions in Ukraine. This move was met with dissent within certain elements of the Wagner Group, ultimately paving the way for Pavel Prigozhin to assume a leadership role.

Pavel is currently engaged in negotiations with Russia's National Guard

According to reports from a well-known Telegram channel associated with the Wagner Group, cited in a Al Arabiya report, Pavel Prigozhin, the 25-year-old son of former Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, has taken command of the group. Prigozhin is currently engaged in negotiations with Rosgvardia, the National Guard of Russia, regarding the potential re-engagement of the Wagner Group in combat operations in Ukraine.

Notably, the announcement indicated that Wagner fighters would not need to enter contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense. The group also intends to retain its name, symbols, ideology, leadership structure, management, and established operating principles.

Wagner PMC - a divided organisation?

ISW's research suggests that Pavel Prigozhin's leadership may not be entirely independent, as he is believed to be under the influence of Mikhail Vatanin, the head of the Wagner Security Service. This suggests a potential division within the Wagner Group, with some members rallying around the Prigozhin-linked leadership as an alternative to the Kremlin and defense ministry-aligned leadership represented by Troshev.

Furthermore, reports indicate that Viktor Zolotov, the head of Rosgvardia, is considering the possibility of allowing elements of the Wagner Group to join Rosgvardia as a distinct Wagner unit. However, the specifics of how this branch of the Wagner Group may operate alongside Rosgvardia remain unclear.

What will be the consequence if Wagner succeeds in restablishing itself?

ISW has noted that the initial assessment of disjointed Wagner Group elements posing a limited military threat to Ukraine may be invalidated if the group successfully reestablishes itself as a coherent and sizeable formation under the Russian government with effective centralized leadership.

These internal struggles within the Wagner Group add a layer of complexity to the already intricate geopolitical landscape surrounding Russia's military involvement in Ukraine. As the situation continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how these power dynamics will impact the group's future operations and its role in regional conflicts.