Leaked Documents Claim The Putin Is Mobilizing 'kamikaze’ Spies In UK; Know More

Leaked documents revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian intelligence agency to speed up the recruitment of “Kamikaze” spies in the United Kingdom. According to the British news outlet The Sun, in a series of leaked emails, a Russian intelligence source stated that Kremlin is eying to recruit more spies all across the United Kingdom. After the news broke out, the British MPs and their staff were urged to stay alert as the Russia-Ukraine war continues to rage on. The United Kingdom also becomes the major country under Moscow’s radar, since it has been one of the strongest allies of Ukraine in the war.

In the emails obtained by The Sun, a Russian intelligence source close to Kremlin said that Moscow will “intensify undercover work with secret informants" all across the UK.’ “Another direction - to intensify undercover work with secret informants in all spheres of society in Britain, mainly among civil servants and politicians of all ranks - including those who sit in Parliament and members of the Lords," the email reportedly reads. In the email, the official also expressed the need to recruit more “Kamikaze-torpedoes”. "The emphasis is on finding scumbags ready to commit self-sacrifice under any pretext. We need 'kamikaze-torpedoes' who would agree to participate in sabotage,” the source stated in the email. According to The Sun, the particular email also asserted that special attention should be paid to, “activists from international student youth movements, trade unions, and leaders of various religious communities”.

What is Kamikaze?

The term which was written in the mail to describe the kind of spies Russia wants has a strong historical relevance. The word is of Japanese origin and was a name given to Japanese typhoons that destroyed the Mongolian fleet back in the 13th century and saved the island nation from getting invaded by the Mongols. During World War II, the Western bloc used the term to describe the suicide pilots of the Japanese empire. These suicide pilots used to ram their aircraft into the ships of the Allied powers, preventing them to attack the Japanese peninsula. However, in modern times, the term has been used to describe suicide missions and was used for military aircraft, drones and even spies.

Britain witnesses rise in spies

The explosive leaked documents came just months after Westminster was rocked by a major spying scandal. The British Security services Mi5 accused a Labour party donor of being a suspected Chinese agent, targeting the British MPs.The security services accused the Chinese national, named Christine Lee of "facilitating financial donations to serving and aspiring politicians". After the news of Putin’s intentions broke out, a former UK intelligence official told The Sun that Russia will do everything “to get access to people and turn agents in useful places". According to The Sun, a former Russian spy, Boris Karpichkov previously claimed that at least four Russian agents are currently operating in Westminster.