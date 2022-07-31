Lebanon Detains Syrian Ship Allegedly Transporting Stolen Ukrainian Grain: Report

In the latest development from the brutal Russia-Ukraine war, a Syrian ship transporting stolen Ukrainian grain has been detained in Lebanon. According to the LBCI media outlet, "The Public Prosecution seized the ship Laodicea docked in (Lebanon's) Tripoli port." Further, the ship was known to be held for 72 hours. As per a Ukrinform report, the necessary authorisation was received by the Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon.

According to the Embassy, the Russians had loaded the ship with Ukrainian grain on July 27 in the temporarily held Crimea. The ship has been carrying barley that was harvested from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, Ukrinform reported.

Following the Ukrainian Embassy’s remarks, the Russian embassy in Lebanon argued that the claim is untrue and "groundless" and it knows nothing about the ship.

In addition to this, the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Taras Vysotsky noted that the Russian intruders have already seized several hundred thousand tonnes of Ukrainian grain from the temporarily held regions in the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, as well as Zaporizhzhia provinces, as per media reports.

Zelenskyy visits Ukrainian port to assess preparation of Ukrainian grain export

Meanwhile, a week after an agreement was reached with Russia, Turkey, and the United Nations to establish safe passageways for ships to export grains that have been stuck in the war-torn nation since the conflict started five months ago, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy went to visit one of Ukraine's major Black Sea ports on Friday, July 29.

As the embattled Ukrainian President visited the port in the Odesa area, workers were observed preparing terminals for Ukrainian grain exports, which are depended on by the millions of starving destitute people globally, The Associated Press reported. Since the commencement of the conflict, the first ship is being loaded, Zelenskyy revealed.

Furthermore, several ships that were packed but unable to leave the Ukrainian ports during the Russian invasion, as per Zelenskyy, will start the shipment of grain. “Our side is fully prepared. We sent all the signals to our partners the UN and Turkey, and our military guarantees the security situation," he said, adding, "it is important for us that Ukraine remains the guarantor of global food security", The Associated Press reported.

Notable, the trips to the ports are a part of a larger effort by Ukraine to demonstrate to the world that following last week's historic deal, they are almost ready to resume exporting millions of tonnes of grains.

This came a week after Russian missiles attacked Odesa, raising doubts about Moscow's adherence to the agreement reached only a few hours before, as per media reports. The parties concurred to make it easier to transport Russian food and fertiliser as well as Ukrainian wheat from Black Sea channels that had been closed for five months due to fighting.

(Image: AP)