Amid the mounting tensions in Ukraine ever since the onset of the Russian aggression, apparel manufacturer Levi Strauss & Co. announced that they are suspending their work on the Russian market. Earlier on Monday, the company also stated that it will donate more than $3,00,000 to non-profit organizations providing humanitarian aid to those impacted by the ongoing war. The company and the Levi Strauss Foundation are reportedly giving $2,00,000 to the International Rescue Committee, which is currently assisting measures to support refugees.

Clothing manufacturer Levi Strauss & Co. suspends its work on the #Russian market. pic.twitter.com/r7zeKG5k4t — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 7, 2022

In addition to this, Levi Strauss is also offering employees a 2-to-1 match, up to $200,000 for donations to a slate of organizations committed to ensuring that the most vulnerable communities receive the support they deserve, including several that are ensuring discrimination does not occur at border crossings. The company and its licensee partners are also working to donate jackets, backpacks and warm clothing to individuals who have been displaced from their homes.

Today, we announce our humanitarian and business response to the crisis in Ukraine and associated operational conditions in Russia. https://t.co/3NoxqLJKjm — Levi Strauss & Co. (@LeviStraussCo) March 7, 2022

Several enterprises including Deutsche Post, DHL, US-based United Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp - two of the world's largest logistics companies, have also suspended the delivery of goods and documents to Russia and Belarus. DHL, in a message on their website, stated that the reception of parcels in both countries has been suspended until further notice.

Russia announces ceasefire for civilians in Ukraine

Notably, on Monday, Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced a ceasefire in four cities- Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, and Sumy, to allow civilians to evacuate. Moreover, humanitarian corridors are being set up after French President Emmanuel Macron's request to Putin, and the ceasefire will come into effect starting 10:00 AM Moscow time, the statement by Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response noted.

Meanwhile, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are to meet for the third round of peace talks even though the first two rounds did not pave the way to a ceasefire. The peace talks will be taking place in Belarus. During their second round of talks, the two countries agreed on a ceasefire and a safe passage corridor for people, which was violated by Russian forces in no time. It is pertinent to note that according to the data by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), more than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine for neighbouring countries in the last 10 days. It further claimed that millions more will be forced to evacuate the war-ravaged country in the coming few days if the 'senseless conflict' does not end soon.

Meanwhile, Russia has skipped the hearing of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) earlier in the day, and the empty chairs on its side were enough to make known the deteriorating situation along the Eastern European border.