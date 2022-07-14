Lithuania Announces To Allow Transit Of Sanctioned Russian Goods Towards Kaliningrad

Lithuania's Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that it would permit goods from Russia that have been sanctioned to pass through its territory on their route to the Russian Kaliningrad exclave. This came when Lithuania has been reversing its policy following new guidelines from the European Commission. As per The Guardian report, the guidelines issued on Wednesday followed weeks of tension among Russia, European Union member Lithuania and the EU that tested Europe’s resolve to enforce sanctions against Moscow.

According to the report, Kaliningrad, which had some freight transport from the Russian mainland, was stopped on June 17 as a result of sanctions imposed by Brussels. Notably, Kaliningrad borders EU countries and depends on roads and trains that pass via Lithuania for the majority of its supplies. Further, the restrictions were put in place to prevent specific Russian goods, like vodka and steel, from entering the EU.

European Commission issued new guidelines regarding the transportation of Russian goods

Apart from this, in an effort to alleviate tensions, the European Commission issued new guidelines on Wednesday regarding the transportation of products from Russia to its exclave of Kaliningrad. According to the Commission, even though the transport of sanctioned goods via road with Russian operators is not permitted underneath the EU regulations, "no such similar prohibition exists for rail transport, without prejudice to Member States' obligation to perform effective controls," Euro News reported.

As long as the volume of goods transported "remain within the historical averages of the last 3 years," certain goods that have been sanctioned but are considered essential, like iron and steel, cement and wood, coal and crude oil, can transit via the bloc between Russia and its exclave on the Baltic Sea, Commission added.

This is done to make sure that "there are no unusual flows or trade patterns that could give rise to circumvention" and to represent "the real demand for essential goods at the destination," Euro News reported. However, it has been declared that irrespective of the mode of transportation, the passage of authorised military and dual-use products and technology remains completely forbidden.

Lithuania, which is bordering Kaliningrad and Belarus, has come under fire from Moscow when the Baltic nation began closely inspecting Russian cargo passing through its borders. According to a report from Euro News, Vilnius, on the other hand, has emphasised that it was abiding with EU sanctions and not going too far.

Lithuania has worked hard to be "more resistant" to Russia's energy: President Nauseda

Meanwhile, Gitanas Nauseda, the president of Lithuania, stated that his nation has worked hard to be "more resistant" to Russia's energy and "economic blackmail." According to the LRT report, the President said that Lithuania has discontinued its energy links with Russia and has stopped purchasing its gas, oil, and electricity. He pushed the rest of Europe to cut off its energy links to Russia.

Further, it is pertinent to note that since Moscow began a military attack in Ukraine, EU countries have been seeking to lessen their reliance on Russian energy supplies. According to the LRT report, Nauseda said that Lithuania's approach to Russia has been "without any illusions" and has succeeded far better "than the so-called realpolitik or realist politics," which he underlined has become a "headache for some western nations."

(Image: AP)