Lithuania Completely Abandons Russian Gas, Becomes First EU Country To Do So

In order to achieve full independence from Russian energy, Lithuania has decided to abandon Russian gas completely, becoming the first EU country to do so. The country's Ministry of Energy has announced the decision on its official website. It stated that striving for complete energy independence from Russian gas, Lithuania has completely abandoned Russian gas in response to Russia's energy blackmail in Europe and the war in Ukraine. The Lithuanian gas transmission system has been running without Russian gas imports since the beginning of this month.

The country now gets its energy from a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the Curonian Lagoon's southern port of Klaipeda, according to local media. Klaipdos Nafta, which is the operator of a liquefied natural gas terminal suggests that three big volumes of liquefied natural gas will arrive at the terminal each month. It is anticipated that this will be sufficient for all consumers. Customers have placed orders for gas transportation from the Klaipeda LNG terminal solely for the foreseeable future. Gas can be provided to Lithuania via the gas interconnections with Latvia and Poland, which will be operational on May 1st.

Russia supplied 63% of Lithuania's oil imports in 2019

Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys stated that they are the first EU country among Russia's Gazprom's supply countries to secure independence from Russian gas supply and that it is the outcome of a long-term consistent energy policy and timely infrastructure decisions. In 2019, Russia supplied 63% of Lithuania's oil imports, although the country's prime minister stated that the number has decreased since then, according to the Independent.

'Sanctions should be re-enforced'

Lithuania has encouraged EU countries to tighten sanctions against Russia and stop relying on Russian natural energy. Earlier, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda stated that sanctions should be re-enforced and that they need to do everything in their power to ensure that. He further said that now is the perfect time to begin reducing their dependence on Russian energy resources. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted that "unfriendly" countries, hostile to Russia pay for Russian oil and gas in roubles, causing European gas prices to skyrocket. However, the G7 countries refuted Putin's demand.

Image: AP