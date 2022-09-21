Following Russia’s announcement of partial mobilisation, Lithuania has responded by raising the level of alertness of the Lithuanian Rapid Reaction Force. Taking to Facebook, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas on Wednesday shared the decision taken by his MoD.

Stressing that “Lithuania cannot merely watch” as Russia announces partial mobilization, the Lithuanian defence minister wrote, “Our emergency response forces are raising alert levels to prevent any provocations from Russia.”

The defence minister further revealed that the Lithuanian MoD was deliberating on how to increase support for Ukraine and was considering inviting its allies to further increase the flow of support. The defence minister further established that “Russian aggression in Ukraine must be stopped.”

Russia’s partial mobilization being perceived as a threat by Lithuania

Reiterating the defence minister’s remarks, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry posted on Twitter, “As Russia's military mobilization will also take place near our borders, in the Kaliningrad region, Lithuania cannot just watch. Lithuania's Rapid Reaction Force is being put on high alert to prevent any provocation from Russia.”

As Russia's military mobilisation will also take place near our borders, in the Kaliningrad region, Lithuania cannot just watch. Lithuania's Rapid Reaction Force is being put on high alert to prevent any provocation from Russia. — Lithuanian MOD 🇱🇹 (@Lithuanian_MoD) September 21, 2022

According to Lithuanian Armed Forces’ website, the Rapid Reaction force was established in 2014 and is a part of the Lithuanian Land Force. Based on the basic principle of keeping a high readiness to defend the nation’s borders, the Rapid Reaction Force is comprised of two battle groups. Each combat group consists of approximately 800 servicemen while the total strength of the Force is about 2,500 people.

Furthermore, the Chief of the Joint Staff of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, Brigade General Vilmantas Tamosaitis has stated that the High alert will last for “as long as the security situation requires,” reported TASS.

In a previous Facebook post, Anusauskas had claimed that President Putin’s announcement of a partial mobilization is a sign that Moscow finds itself in a precarious situation.

President Putin in an address to his nation on Wednesday announced a partial mobilization for the first time since the beginning of the military invasion of Ukraine. The call-up would apply to retired soldiers as well. Russia's Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu stated in a televised address that the mobilization is being carried out to control "already liberated territories" and around 300,000 reservists will be called up.