Lithuania Expels Russia's Chargé D'affaires, 'actions Incompatible With Diplomatic Status'

Lithuania on Monday, 3 October, expelled Russia's charge d'affairs Sergey Ryabokon, with the country's Foreign Ministry saying that his actions were "incompatible with his diplomatic status." The Lithuania Foreign Ministry in a statement said that Ryabokon has been given five days to leave the nation. According to the statement, the Russian embassy official was summoned to the Lithuania Foreign Ministry and was presented a note declaring Russia's charge d affairs Sergey Ryabokon as "persona non grata."

"On 3 October, a representative of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Lithuania was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania and handed a note declaring the chargé d'affaires ad interim of the Russian Federation Sergey Ryabokon as persona non grata. Sergey Ryabokon is given five days to leave the country," Lithuania Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lithuania's Foreign Ministry noted that the decision was taken as per the information provided by the authorities which declared that Sergey Ryabokon's actions were "incompatible with his diplomatic status" and treated as interference in the internal matter of the host country. In addition, Sergey Ryabkon's action breached the Vienna convention on diplomatic ties. Lithuania's Deputy Foreign Ministry Mantas Adomenas has said that the decision was made in response to Sergey Ryabokon's statement "downplaying" the events that took place in January 1991, LRT reported.

Adomenas stressed that Ryabokon's statements demonstrated "cynical distortion" of historical events and contact with people "acting against the national interests" of Lithuania. Furthermore, Lithuania's Foreign Ministry has "strongly protested" against Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to "illegally" annex four Ukrainian regions - Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Notably, Putin announced the decision regarding accession after Moscow-held regions of Ukraine organised referendums to join Russia.

"Lithuania made the decision taking into account the information provided by competent authorities that recent actions and statements by S. Ryabokon were incompatible with his diplomatic status, regarded as an interference in the host state's internal affairs, and, therefore, violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," the Lithuania's Foreign Ministry further added.

Poland summons Russian ambassador Sergey Andreyev

Meanwhile, Poland on Monday, 3 October, summoned the Russian ambassador Sergey Andreyev to the Polish Foreign Ministry, TVP Info reported. Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz stated that the Russian envoy has been summoned over Russia's action last week while referring to Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian territories. According to Marcin Przydacz, Poland's Foreign Ministry in the meeting will present its decision to not recognise Russia's decision. Przydacz emphasised that the ties between Russia and Poland are "frozen."

