Lithuania FM Calls On EU Counterparts To Impose Sanctions On Russian Oil & Energy Sectors

Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis called on the European Union counterparts to impose sanctions against Russia on oil and energy sectors. He made remarks as they discussed the fifth sanctions package for Russia at the Foreign Affairs Council on Monday, March 21. The statement of Lithuania's Foreign Minister comes as the Russian military action against Ukraine continues for the 27th consecutive day.

In his speech at the European Union Foreign Affairs Council, Lithuania Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landbergis asserted that they need to widen the individual and sanctions based on sanctions. He emphasized the urgent requirement of imposing sanctions against Russia on oil and energy sectors. Landbergis stressed that unless Europe does not stop purchasing oil and gas from Russia, they will continue to contribute to financing the Russian military offensive against Ukraine, according to the statement released by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania. Gabrielius Landbergis added that countries that help Russia in "circumvent EU sanctions" need to be given a "clear message" that "mirror sanctions" will be imposed against them.

"It is important to expand individual and sectoral sanctions and to agree on sanctions for the oil and energy sector as soon as possible. As long as Europe buys Russian gas and oil, we will contribute to the financing of Russia's military aggression," Lithuania Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said in the meeting. It also needs to send a clear message that mirror sanctions will be applied to those countries that will help Russia circumvent the sanctions imposed by the EU, " Gabrielius Landsbergis added.

Foreign ministers review impact of sanctions imposed against Russia & Belarus

During the EU Foreign Affairs Council, foreign ministers reviewed the effect of the sanctions that have been imposed against Russia and Belarus. In addition, EU ministers for foreign affairs agreed to continue providing military and humanitarian support for Ukraine. Expressing concern over the situation in Ukraine, Gabrielius Landsbergis said that Russia is committing "war crimes" and carrying out attacks on civilians, schools and hospitals. He even accused Moscow of forcibly deporting residents in Mariupol to camps in Russia. He even stated that if they want to help Ukraine, they must agree to their demands and provide them with military equipments.

Image: AP