Lithuania FM Says Baltic Nations Could Impose Ban On Entry Of Russians If EU Does Not Act

Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that Russian tourists might get banned from travelling to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Finland if the European Union does not impose a ban. Landsbergis stated that he has spoken to ministers from all these nations and added that he does not "see many differences politically," The Guardian reported. He stressed that Russian citizens should not be allowed to travel to the EU while Moscow's troops continue to carry out "genocide."

Earlier, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on all Western nations to ban entry for all Russian nationals. In an interview with The Washington Post, Zelenskyy stressed that "the most important sanctions are to close the borders because the Russians are taking away someone else's land." The call from the Ukrainian President has been supported by several EU leaders, including Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Estonian counterpart Kaja Kallas. Earlier on 8 August, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin called for the EU's decision to reduce the entry of Russian tourists into the Schengen countries.

Sanna Marin stated that Russians take vacations in Europe while Moscow's troops continue to carry out an offensive in Ukraine.

Speaking to Yle, Marin asserted that "it is not right that Russians can live a normal life, travel in Europe" while Moscow continues to carry out aggression in Ukraine. She stated that the issue must be raised "strongly" in the upcoming European Council meetings. Echoing similar remarks, Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that they should stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Kallas said, "Stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. Visiting Europe is a privilege, not a human right" and stressed that it is "time to end tourism from Russia now.

Stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. Visiting #Europe is a privilege, not a human right. Air travel from RU is shut down. It means while Schengen countries issue visas, neighbours to Russia carry the burden (FI, EE, LV – sole access points). Time to end tourism from Russia now — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) August 9, 2022

Josep Borrell opposes complete ban on visas for Russians

Meanwhile, European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell stated that he does not back the idea of a complete ban on visas for Russians. Calling it a "very controversial proposal," Borrell stressed that some countries have made the decision regarding the issue and others will not support the move, RIA Novosti reported. He said that imposing a ban on entry of all Russian nationals "is not a good idea" and added that they "need to act more selectively." Borrell made the remarks at the international conference in the Spanish city of Santander. Meanwhile, Greece and Cyprus have also opposed the EU-wide ban on Russian tourist visas .

