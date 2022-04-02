Lithuania Imposes Sanctions On 'alleged' Russian Govt Propagandist Artem Sheinin

Lithuania on Friday imposed sanctions on the alleged Russian propagandist Channel One TV presenter Artem Sheinin on orders of the Financial Crimes Investigation Service. The authorities seized his apartment of more than 100 square meters in the resort town of Palanga. The property, owned by the TV presenter and his wife, was worth an estimated 60 thousand Euros according to a real estate assessment in 2014 and now costs much higher, according to state media outlets.

The EU country also enacted sanctions on at least two legal entities on the list, eight other legal entities, and four individuals who have “the ability to control this or that property under sanctions.” Lithuania, in total, has sanctioned close to 10.8 million euros or 3.4 million dollars (645 thousand Russian rubles) in coordinated efforts with the European Union as a retaliatory measure to Moscow’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.

Lithuania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania has taken several such restrictive measures in response to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine on Feb 24. The country also froze the assets of Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, and Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, last month, also banning the entry of several members of the Russian State Duma into the country.

“Financial sanctions include cutting Russian access to the most important capital markets and prohibiting the acceptance by European banks of deposits exceeding certain values from Russian nationals or residents,” Lithuania’s government informed in a release.

Lithuania banned Russian-specific goods and technologies

Lithuania also banned Russian-specific goods and technologies in oil refining, aviation, and space industry, and exports of dual-use goods and technology. Russian diplomats and key Kremlin officials are no longer be able to benefit from visa facilitation provisions, which allow privileged access to the EU. Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte had earlier warned that if Russia invades Ukraine, the European Union will take collective punitive action against Moscow while speaking with RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service in an interview broadcast. “Really tough” sanctions will quickly follow, she had warned. Lithuania also demanded that the EU must impose additional crippling sanctions on Belarus, Russia’s ally, that targeted oil and potash exports for assisting in the invasion.

Image: AP