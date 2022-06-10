Lithuania Plans To Blacklist Russian Patriarch Kirill In Seventh EU Sanctions

Lithuania would seek to have Russian Orthodox Church leader Patriarch Kirill blacklisted in the seventh package of European Union (EU) penalties against the Kremlin, country's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis stated on June 9. It was on Hungary's request that EU dropped a move to impose sanctions against Kirill to secure Budapest's acceptance of the bloc's latest package of measures against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

During a press conference, Landsbergis stated, "A package of obvious evidence was submitted, which was used as a basis to include Patriarch Kirill (in the draft of sixth package sanctions). It would not have been possible without evidence."

The Lithuanian foreign minister claims that the patriarch was removed off the list of punishments in the final stages, "after the leaders’ decision, before the publication of a legal document." He went on to say, "Obviously, there was even political consensus. I cannot say what were the reasons (for Kirill's exclusion). But this allows us to say that there is a legal basis, that we practically had political consensus, and therefore can try seeking consensus anew."

EU's sixth set of sanctions against Russia

The EU's sixth set of sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine went into effect on May 30. EU leaders agreed to put a sea-borne ban on Russian oil. The restriction, which affects pipeline oil imports, was reached as a compromise in order to get support from Hungary and other countries that rely on Russian supplies. The EU predicted that most Russian crude oil imports would be phased out in six months and Russian refined oil products would be phased out in eight months.

Moreover, the sixth tranche of EU measures also includes a ban on airing for three Russian state-owned television channels. The latest sanctions package adds to existing restrictions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as well as limiting the export of luxury items and coal imports, as well as prohibiting Russian and Belarussian banks from using the SWIFT system.

Furthermore, Hungary also protested the inclusion of Patriarch Kirill in the latest round of sanctions. However, it has regularly stated its opposition to the blacklist, citing religious freedom as a concern. It is to mention that Brussels accuses Patriarch Kirill of supporting the invasion of Ukraine and producing propaganda for the Vladimir Putin administration.

Image: AP