In the wake of Russia's military action in Ukraine, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda has declared a state of emergency on Thursday, 24 February. The decree signed by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has enhanced border protection, according to AP. The state of emergency in Lithuania is scheduled to come into effect early Thursday. The decision of the Lithuanian President comes after the Russian President initiated military action in Eastern Ukraine to protect civilians.

According to the decree signed by the Lithuanian President, the authorities have the right to check and inspect vehicles, people and luggage in the border area. It is to mention here Lithuania shares borders with Belarus, Poland, Latvia and Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea. In his address to the nation over Russia's military aggression in Ukraine, Lithuania President Gitanas Nauseda said that they have seen Russia's criminal actions against Ukraine. He asserted that they cannot remain "indifferent to this unprovoked military aggression" that threatens millions of innocent people and "undermines the foundations of international order."

Lithuania President affirms support to Ukraine

Lithuania President Gitanas Nauseda affirmed support to Ukraine and insisted that the country can continue to rely on Lithuania's full support. Nauseda highlighted that only a "united and strong response" by the West can stop Russia and added that the future of Europe depends on how they respond in the coming hours and days. Furthermore, he called on the people to remain calm and state institutions to be extra alert and ensure the "highest level of readiness." Nauseda noted that Lithuania faces no immediate threat and stressed that they need to assess the situation and make the decisions responsibly.

Only a united&strong response by the democratic West can stop #Russia. Never before have we been so strong& so well prepared to face external challenges together with our Allies. The future of entire #Europe may depend on how we react in the coming hours&days. #StandWithUkraine🇺🇦 — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) February 24, 2022

Started active consultations on further actions with #NATO & #EU partners. Such actions will have to include active support for #Ukraine& tough sanctions against #Russia.



In the face of raging evil, we must stand united in solidarity& ready to counter back. #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) February 24, 2022

People rush to flee cities as Russia launches military action

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military action in Eastern Ukraine to protect civilians and warned other countries that any attempt to intervene would “lead to consequences you have never seen in history," according to AP. Furthermore, Putin called on the Ukrainian army to drop arms and return home and added that they aim to "demilitarize" Ukraine. Soon after Putin's address, explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odessa. Following Russia's military action, people in cars and trains rushed to flee the cities. Residents also lined up at petrol pumps and ATMs to withdraw money. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military captured two Russian soldiers after Moscow launched military action in Eastern Ukraine. The pictures of soldiers were released by the Ukrainian military.

Soldiers of the 93rd Mechanized Brigade captured two Russian occupiers, they were from 423rd Yampol Motorized Rifle Regiment, military unit 91701. pic.twitter.com/UJzypYXWmm — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 24, 2022

Inputs from AP

Image: AP