Lithuania President Nauseda Urges EU Nations To Cut Energy & Economic Ties With Russia

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has said that his country has made a lot of efforts to be "more resistant" to Russia's energy and "economic blackmail". He said that Lithuania has cut energy ties with Russia and refused to buy gas, oil and electricity, LRT reported. He urged other European nations to end energy ties with Russia.

Notably, EU nations have been working to reduce dependency on Russian energy imports ever since Moscow launched a military offensive in Ukraine. Nauseda asserted that Lithuania's policy has been "without any illusions" towards Russia and worked "much more than the so-called realpolitik or realist politics" which he stressed has become a "headache for some western nations," as per the LRT report. He said that Germany has been thinking about the approaching winter season with respect to Russia's electricity and energy resources. Nauseda highlighted that Germany requires a longer transition period to phase out Russian gas and added that Berlin would need a year or a half to become more resilient towards Russia.

In response to a question regarding threats of Russia and Belarus with respect to Kaliningrad, Nauseda said that Moscow would likely take advantage of the "slightest taunting" to "spit out a portion of its threats once again," as per the news report. Gitanas Nauseda said that Russia has created a divide in the European Union with their threats and they need to respond "seriously" to them. Furthermore, Nauseda said that Lithuania needs to continue working with their allies and bring to the notice of allies the "risky region" that the people of their country live in. He added that the EU needs to react appropriately to threats and make every effort to stop Russia from taking any action that tests their "strength and resilience."

Lithuania imposes ban on transit of Russian goods

Meanwhile, Lithuania imposed a ban on the transit of Russian cement, alcohol and other goods through their country to Kaliningrad, a Russian region along the Baltic coast on Sunday, 10 July, Delfi reported. The sanctions came into effect as the transition period provided for the fifth package of sanctions announced by the European Union ended. The new restrictions came into force after the ban was imposed on Russian steel and ferrous metals through the EU territory on June 17. After Lithuania announced restrictions against the transit of Russian goods through its territory on June 17, Russia criticised the decision and called it a "hostile and unilateral move," as per the Delfi report. Lithuania had dismissed the allegations of Russia and termed them 'propaganda' as the decision was taken in line with EU sanctions.

Image: AP