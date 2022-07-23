Lithuania Removes Ban On Rail Transport Of Goods Into Russia's Kaliningrad: Report

Lithuania has removed a ban on the railway transportation of products subject to sanctions in and out of the Russian region of Kaliningrad, the Russian RIA news agency reported. Kaliningrad, which is located on the Baltic Sea, employs a rail connection to Russia through Lithuania for both freight and passengers. Further, this decision of the Baltic nation came after the European Union said that the transit prohibition only applied to road, not rail transport and that Lithuania should permit Russia to carry materials like concrete, wood, and alcohol into the exclave across EU territory.

According to a BBC report, when Lithuania imposed EU restrictions last month on the transit of steel and other ferrous metals, Russia was infuriated and threatened to retaliate. However, Lithuanian Railways has recently announced that it would continue shipping products to the exclave.

Lithuania lifts ban on rail transport

Mantas Dubauskas, a representative for the state railway corporation, told Lithuanian TV, “It is possible that some goods will be transported today", RIA reported.

Apart from this, a Russian Kaliningrad government official was quoted by Russia's TASS news agency as stating that 60 cement wagons will soon be sent to the region.

It is pertinent to note that following World War Two, Russia seized Kaliningrad, where a million people now reside.

Kaliningrad has relied significantly on transit routes through Lithuania for supplies. However, in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Lithuania started enforcing EU restrictions on a number of Russian imports last month, including building supplies. As a result, the items could not pass via Lithuanian territory to reach Kaliningrad, BBC reported.

Lithuania's military aid to Ukraine

Earlier in the month of May, Lithuania's defence ministry announced that it would provide 20 M113 armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine so that it could defend itself from Russian aggression. Lithuania has chosen to give Ukraine military trucks and demining equipment in addition to 20 armoured personnel carriers to help Ukraine's defence against Russia.

According to media reports, the Defence Ministry stated, "Our support is crucial for Ukraine's victory and the defence of its sovereignty."

In addition to this, Lithuania has supported Ukrainian militarily ever since the conflict began. Vilnius has already given Ukraine enormous mortars worth tens of millions of euros. Gitanas Nausda, the president of Lithuania, has also travelled there to provide a "strong message of political support." He promised that his country will continue to back Ukraine's fight for independence and sovereignty throughout his visit.

(Image: AP)