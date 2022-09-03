Lithuania Says Nations Opposing The EU Visa Ban On Russians Have 'short-sighted' Viewpoint

As the European Union abstained from an outright visa ban on Russian tourists and instead suspended a 2007 visa agreement, Lithuania's President, Gitanas Nauseda, said that the member states opposing the ban have a "shortsighted" standpoint. He warned the European Union countries to be prepared to bear the economic consequences of stricter border controls on Russian citizens by the Baltic states, instead. Lithuania, Estonia, Finland, Latvia and Poland have threatened to impose tighter measures on their land borders, should the EU refuse to instate a total Russian tourists ban.

“I perfectly understand there are countries that, for understandable reasons, do not want to give up an opportunity to earn money. But...it‘s a short-sighted viewpoint – to earn money from an aggressor country in which the majority of the population support aggression," Lithuania president Gitanas Nauseda said at a presser.

A security challenge

Lithuania's foreign minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, lambasted 12 million Russian citizens for travelling to Lithuania by crossing the border some one-hundred and thirty thousand times via Schengen visa. He maintained that allowing Russians into the country was now a "security challenge" rather than a moral one. In response to Ukraine's appeals, the EU agreed to suspend a visa travel deal with Moscow but did not impose a full tourist visa ban as also demanded by some of the Central and Eastern European nations.

EU’s 27 foreign ministers met in Prague to hold the Gymnich Format Summit where they suspended the 2007 visa facilitation agreement with Russia. EU’s high representative for foreign policy, Josep Borrell, stressed that there has been significantly high land entry by Russian citizens into Europe. He described the travel as “a security risk for these neighbouring states” before scrapping the travel deal. “We have seen many Russians travelling for leisure and shopping as if no war was raging in Ukraine,” Borrell said. “Member states considered that we are not business as usual. It cannot be business as usual.”

Ukraine's special envoy on sanctions had appealed to the European Union (EU) to first confirm with the Russian national applying for a visa whether or not they support the war in Ukraine, implying an EU-wide visa ban. "We insist that those Russians who support this genocidal war — and different polls show that over 80% of Russians still support the war — they should not get access to the free world," Oleksii Makeiev had said in an interview.