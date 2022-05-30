Lithuania, on Sunday, crowdfunded 5 million euros ($5.4m or approximately Rs 41.88 crore) to buy an advanced military drone for Ukrainian military forces to counter invading Russian troops’ assault on the civilian infrastructure. An estimated 2.8 million people managed to raise the funds in just three days to buy the Byraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicle for Ukraine from Turkey. The fundraiser was organised by Laisves TV, a Lithuanian internet broadcaster.

Byraktar TB2 has proven effective against the Russian forces in conflicts in Syria and Libya. The purchase is now being orchestrated by Lithuania's Ministry of Defence which will send the letter to buy the drone from Turkey.

“In just 3,5 days people of Lithuania raised €5 million to buy Bayraktar drone for Ukraine in a crowdfunding initiative. Together we stand with Ukraine,” said the Ukrainian government.

In just 3,5 days people of Lithuania raised €5 million to buy Bayraktar drone for Ukraine in a crowdfunding initiative. Together we #StandWithUkraine! 🇱🇹🇺🇦 — Lithuanian Government 🇱🇹 (@LithuanianGovt) May 28, 2022

We will never forget what you did for us on so many fronts. Ačiū to every Lithuanian who donated, your present will be put to good use 😎 https://t.co/vL686yLmra — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) May 28, 2022

Ukraine already purchased more than 20 Bayraktar TB2

Ukraine has already purchased more than 20 Bayraktar TB2 armed drones from Turkish company Baykar and placed 16 more orders on 27 January. "This is the first case in history when ordinary people raise money to buy something like a Bayraktar. It is unprecedented, it is unbelievable," Beshta Petro, Ukraine's ambassador to Lithuania, told Laisves TV.

Most weapons sent to Ukraine's military are Soviet-built arms from the inventories of eastern European NATO member states. "While governments of the world's largest countries are endlessly deliberating ..Lithuanian society simply comes together and, you know, is about to fundraise €5m and buy the drone - which is an impressive message to the world," Belickaite told the state broadcaster.

Just recently, neighbouring Poland has donated 18 AHS Krab self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine to confront the invading Russian troops, state-run radio reported. Polish military forces have also trained about 100 Ukrainian artillerymen to operate them, Polish Radio said.

“Thanks to the Polish aid, the Ukrainians now have at least 24 Western self-propelled howitzers,” the broadcaster said.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden's administration, on May 28, also approved the advanced, long-range rocket systems to Ukraine as a part of the package of military and other assistance. The approval came after extensive discussions between the deputy Cabinet members during two national security policy meetings at the White House last week. Ukraine’s military had requested Washington to provide High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). This was backed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.