Lithuanian PM Won't Challenge EU's Decision To Allow Movement Of Sanctioned Russian Goods

A day after the European Commission allowed a series of sanctioned items to be transported from Russia to its Kaliningrad exclave, Lithuania said it will not seek any clarification from the commission as it believes "any further disputes on the matter would be a real victory for the Kremlin." Speaking to reporters in Vilnius, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said it would not be rational to raise questions on the EU's decision as it would add undue gain to the Kremlin. "It would not be rational to spend our time and energy on discussions [over] whether a kiloton of steel can be transported from one part of Russia to the Kaliningrad region by rail," Euractive quoted Simonyte as saying.

Earlier on Thursday, the Commission allowed the movement of certain sanctioned goods deemed essential such as iron and steel, cement and wood, coal and crude oil. These items can be transited through the bloc between Russia and its exclave. As per the new guidelines, the sanctioned items can be transported 'only by rail network' and the movement of cargoes by road remains blocked. In order to dodge the misuse of the new announcement, the EU said that volume of the goods will be tracked, which means it would allow the same volumes of cargo transported in the averages of the last three years.

Lithuania urges to focus only on sanctioning Russia

The transport of other military equipment and its parts will remain blocked as per the sixth series of sanctions imposed by the EU, aiming to penalise Moscow for its 'unlawful' action against its neighbouring territory, Ukraine. The restriction of movement on military equipment will be applicable to all modes of transportation, the EU said in a two-page document released on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, reacting to the decision, the Lithuanian PM said that the country has set rules for cargo movement control, and added it would continue to remain in place. "If we would give a lot of time for this debate, this would be a real victory for the Kremlin," he emphasised.

According to Simonyte, the world should focus on providing military help to Ukraine and imposing sanctions instead of wasting time on other issues. Notably, the European Union has been imposing a series of sanctions on Moscow and its allies ever since the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine on February 24 this year. Earlier last month, it announced the sixth round of sanctions wherein it blocked the movement of cutting-edge technology, especially if it can also be used by the military, typical goods and technology needed for oil refining or the energy sector as well as luxury goods.

Image: @IngridaSimonyte/Twitter