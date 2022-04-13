As Russian aggression in Ukraine has entered its 49 day, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda is heading to Kyiv on Wednesday in a bid to show a “strong message of political support”. In an update on Twitter, Nausėda posted an image showing him alongside top Lithuanian government officials at a railway station. He further said that his country will continue backing Ukraine's “fight for its sovereignty and freedom”.

The Lithuanian President’s trip to Kyiv comes just days after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson concluded his visit to war-torn Ukraine. Johnson also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and took a tour of empty streets in Kyiv. It is to note here that the British PM’s visit to Ukraine was unannounced and the first sign of him being in a foreign country came with a tweet by the Ukrainian embassy in London showing a picture of Johnson meeting Zelenskyy. Downing Street had also said that Johnson’s visit was to showcase solidarity.

Since Russia announced the 'so-called 'special' military operation in Ukraine, Europe and the United States have showcased full support for Kyiv. Several leaders have visited Kyiv since the start of the invasion, including EU chief Ursula von der Leyen. Lithuania among other European nations has stood in solidarity with Ukraine and even moved to abandon Russian energy imports.

Zelenskyy hails Lithuania for being first to come to help Ukraine

Most recently, the Ukrainian President addressed the Lithuanian Parliament and hailed Lithuania for being among the first to come to Ukraine’s aid. Zelenskyy said, "Dear Lithuanians, I am grateful to address you on behalf of the Ukrainian people today. You have been among the first to come to Ukraine’s aid. You remain among those who care most about peace and security in Europe".

“Just part of Europe’s historical heritage somewhere in the halls of ancient palaces, and not something that defines real life. Unfortunately, there is no common answer to this question for all Europeans yet. But, the future of Europe depends on this. On whether they have a common answer,” Zelenskyy stressed.

