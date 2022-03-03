Live Nation Entertainment Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine; Cancels Shows In Russia

The Russian-Ukraine crisis has become the major topic of concern for the entire world. As attacks by Russian troops are escalating, many civilians are losing their lives. In the latest update, more than 2,000 civilians in Ukrain have been reported dead as the conflict intensifies and attacks from Russia escalate. Ukraine emergency services revealed the defence forces, children and women are losing their lives every hour. Amid the tension, many companies have paused their services in Russia. While a number of celebrities are standing in solidarity with the war-hit country, many singers have cancelled their upcoming gigs in Russia. Recently, Live Nation Entertainment, an American global entertainment company, cancelled its shows in Russia.

As per a recent report by IQ, Live Nation Entertainment, the concert giant, which had a Moscow office in the early 2010s as a part of its expansion in the region, has now confirmed it will not promote its shows in Russia. The Global entertainment company also mentioned it is cutting ties with Russia-based suppliers.

The company's statement read, "Live Nation joins the world in strongly condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine." They vowed to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and further said, "We will not do business with Russia. We're in the process of reviewing our vendors so we can cease work with any and all Russian-based suppliers."

Universal Music Group's statement

Apart from Live Nation Entertainment, many companies took the decision to stop their services in Russia. A day ago, Universal Music Group released an official statement via Instagram stating they stand with their partners who are providing aid to Ukrainian refugees. Their statement read, "We stand with our partners who are on the ground delivering urgent humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees." It further read, "The situation in Ukraine affects millions of innocent civilians with urgent humanitarian needs - from food and water to shelter and clothing." "UMG and our employees are proud to support organisations providing assistance to refugees in need," their statement concluded. Many other organisations lauded Universal Music Group for doing their bit amid the crisis.

The current situation in Ukraine

As per the latest reports, Russia has further intensified its attacks on Ukraine. As per ANI, two explosions near Kyiv's Druzhby Narodiv metro station were recorded on Wednesday, March 3. The Ukraine media outlet also reported that alerts have been issued in Kyiv.

Image: Unsplash