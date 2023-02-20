Quick links:
Image: AP
Oksana Markarova, who is the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, said US President Joe Biden’s visit to Kyiv on Monday was "very important" to Ukrainians as a demonstration of solidarity and unity.
"Even though our countries are divided by thousands of kilometres and the ocean, we are united by bravery, by love for freedom, and by our willingness to fight for it." "So it has been very important for the people of Ukraine to see the American president on Presidents Day in Kyiv and say that our strategic friend number one, the United States, is with us in this fight," she told CNN.
Ukrainian armies defending the eastern city of Bakhmut from Russian invaders thanked US President Joe Biden for visiting Kyiv on Monday. Commander Yuriy Fedorovych Madyar, a colonel in the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said, "This is the most powerful message of support for Ukraine at this moment."
"Thank you, Mr. President Biden! God bless America! "Thank you for your support and help," the soldier walking with him says in the video published on Telegram.
Embattled Ukrainian President Zelenskyy hailed his US counterpart Joe Biden's surprise visit to Kyiv in his evening address. Calling the day "symbolic," Zelenskyy said Biden's visit to his country is an indicator of how resilient Ukraine is and how important Ukraine is to the world.
"Today was a symbolic day." The 362nd day of a full-scale war, and we, in our free capital of our free country, are hosting a visit from our powerful ally, the President of the United States of America, and talking to him about the future of Ukraine, our relations, the whole of Europe, and global democracy. This is an indicator of how resilient Ukraine is. "And how important Ukraine is to the world," Zelensky said, CCN reported.
Ukraine needs more weapons to counter a growing number of Russian troops, in addition to other pledges of military support from allies, said the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell. Russia has deployed "almost twice the number of soldiers that were there at the beginning of the war" in Ukraine, Borrell said, adding that the coming days will be crucial for the war-ravaged country. "The Ukrainian army urgently needs large amounts of ammunition to counter Russian aggression," Borrell said. "A gun needs a bullet."
US President Joe Biden has left Ukraine after a surprise visit. According to CNN, the US President crossed the border into Poland at around 8 pm local time, which is midday ET. He travelled by train in and out of Ukraine capital, making the 10-hour journey.
At least 34 nations, including Britain, the US, France, and Germany, have signed a statement saying the proposal from the International Olympic Committee to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in Paris 2024 has "raised concerns".
The former UK prime minister, Liz Truss, intended to send fighter jets to Ukraine. While speaking in the House of Commons, Truss said the country needs to do "all we can" to ensure Ukraine wins the war against Russia. "Every extra day a lives lost, women violated, towns destroyed. "We need to do all we can, as fast as we can," Truss said. "In my view, that does include fighter jets," she added.
The Ukrainian president also welcomed the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, in the Ukrainian capital, said Zelenskiy in a post on Telegram.
“This is very important that we cross these red lines, which are in our minds and do not reality really exist. Maybe sometimes Russia tries to set up those red lines instead of us,” Lithuania's president Gitanas Nauseda has said, in an interview to CNN.
According to a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, Yurii Ihnat, who was cited in a CNN report, the Ukrainian military is prepared to react to any potential "provocative actions" from Russia surrounding the upcoming anniversary of the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. While the official did not disclose any specific threats, Ihnat asserted that the Ukrainian Air Force is "on stand-by 24/7" and remains "ready at all times" if Russia were to engage in any actions on February 23, 24, or 25.
Recently, Financial Times published a report which claimed that Russia is getting ready to introduce its air force in the Russia Ukraine war. So far, air power has been largely absent in the war. Russia has instead relied on missiles and drones. Many western analysts have been puzzled by Russia unwillingness to use its air power.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Russian mercenary Wagner group, has expressed his frustration in an audio message posted on his official Telegram channel, stating that his fighters are facing a major problem with ammunition supply. He accused unnamed Russian officials of intentionally denying his fighters the necessary ammunition, and claimed that he has been unable to solve the problem despite his connections and contacts, as per a report from The Guardian. Prigozhin also alleged that those responsible for the ammunition shortage were enjoying luxury lifestyles while interfering with the war efforts.
"Those who interfere with us trying to win this war are absolutely, directly working for the enemy," he said.
Vladimir Putin's critic, Alexei Navalny has said that Russia's defeat in the Russia Ukraine war is inevitable, as per a report from Russia's TASS. Meanwhile, Russian state media is claiming that 6 Russian servicemen have died in the Kursk region. The Kursk region borders Ukraine.
On the eve of the anniversary of the full-scale and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops, I have summarized the political platform of mine and, hopefully, of many other decent people.— Alexey Navalny (@navalny) February 20, 2023
15 theses of a Russian citizen who desires the best for their country.
Deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, has spoken about US President Joe Biden's visit to Russia. Medvedev, who was once Russia's President and Prime Minister, wrote on Telegram that "Biden, having received security guarantees, finally went to Kyiv. He promised a lot of weapons and swore allegiance to the neo-Nazi regime to the grave. And of course, there were mutual invocations about the victory that would come with new weapons and a courageous people."
He went on to allude that the military industrial complex of NATO was supplying Ukraine with arms and ammunations so that they can profiteer from the war.
Historic. Timely. Brave. I welcomed @POTUS in Kyiv as Russian full-scale aggression approaches its one-year mark. I am thankful to the U.S. for standing with Ukraine and for our strong partnership. We are determined to work together to ensure Ukraine’s victory. pic.twitter.com/EPtH3fLWWD— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 20, 2023
The Marinsky Palace is a historic building located in the center of Kyiv, Ukraine. It was built in the 18th century and was initially intended to serve as a residence for the wife of Russian Empress Catherine II, Maria Feodorovna. The palace was designed by the famous Russian architect Bartolomeo Rastrelli, who also designed the Winter Palace in St. Petersburg. For a long time, it was considered a suymbol of Russian imperialism. Ironically, the man who is leading the fight agaisnt Ukraine lives in that palace today.
The palace served as a residence for various members of the Russian imperial family throughout the 19th century. During this time, it was also used for various state occasions, including important receptions and banquets. In 1917, after the fall of the Russian Empire, the palace was briefly used as the headquarters of the Ukrainian government. However, it was later occupied by the German army during World War II and was heavily damaged during the war.
After the war, the palace was rebuilt and served as the headquarters of the Council of Ministers of the Ukrainian SSR. In the 1990s, it became the official residence of the President of Ukraine, and it remains so today. Over the years, the palace has undergone extensive restoration and renovation, and today it is considered one of the most significant landmarks in Kyiv.
According to the American NSA, "the president was very focused on making sure that he made the most of his time on the ground, which he knew was going to be limited. So he was quite focused on how he was going to approach his conversation with President Zelenskyy and how the two of them were really going to look out over the course of 2023, and try to come to a common understanding of what the objectives are."
The American NSA is speaking with reporters, as per a report from the Guardian.
🇺🇦🇺🇸Grateful for support, Mr.Biden! It’s a great honor ti welcome @POTUS to Kyiv! 🇺🇦🇺🇸— Oleksandr Kubrakov (@OlKubrakov) February 20, 2023
@USAmbKyiv#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/C1OC6FKmjW
White House officials, cited in a New York Times report, have said that US President Joe Biden made the final decision to visit Kyiv on Friday. The decision was made during a huddle at the Oval office.
However, the planning for the trip has been going on for months. Very few people, even inside the White House and the Department of Defense, were aware of this planned trip.
The American NSA Jake Sullivan has given more details about the Biden-Zelenskyy meeting. "They spent time talking about the coming months in terms of the battlefield, what Ukraine needs, the capabilities to be able to succeed on the battlefield. They talked about Ukraine’s needs in terms of energy, infrastructure, economic support, humanitarian needs, and they also talked about the political side of this, including the upcoming UN General Assembly session on Ukraine, as well as Ukraine’s peace formula and Ukraine’s efforts to rally international support for a just and sustainable and durable peace built on the principles of the UN Charter, chief among them sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said, as per a report from the Guardian.
Rossiya 24, a state run media channel in Russia, has launched a countdown for Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the federal assembly. Analysts around the world are awaiting the speech, to see what the Russian President will say. The speech comes at a time when Russia is gearing up for its new offensive.
The speech will also come on the heels of Biden's surprise visit to Kyiv, a city which Russia's forces tried to capture one year ago and failed.
The American NSA has said that US President Joe Biden's visit to Kyiv, which has been under Russian missile strikes, was unprecedented.
Sullivan said that it was the 1st time an American president visited the capital of a country at war, where the US was not in control of the critical infrastructure.
"President Biden felt that it was important to make this trip because of the critical juncture that we find ourselves at as we approach the one year anniversary of Russia’s full scale invasion of Ukraine," he said.
The US notified Moscow that President Biden would be visiting Kyiv, few hours before the visit. “We did notify the Russians that President Biden will be traveling to Kyiv,” US National Security Advisor has said, as per a report from the Guardian.
"We did so dome hours before his departure for deconfliction purposes, and because of the sensitive nature of those communications I won’t get into how they responded or what the precise nature of our message was, but I can confirm that we provided that notice," he added.
"For us, it is important that China does not support the Russian Federation in this war. In fact, I would like it to be on our side. At the moment, however, I don’t think it’s possible," Zelenskyy said today, in an interview with Die Welt, as per a report from the Guardian.
He said that if China supports Russia's war effort in Ukraine, there will be a world war.
Meanwhile, China's top foreign policy official, Wang Yi, concluded his diplomatic tour of Europe and arrived in Moscow, according to the Russian state news agency Tass. Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri S. Peskov, indicated that President Vladimir Putin may meet with Mr. Wang during his visit.
The trip is being closely monitored by U.S. officials in the wake of remarks made by Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the weekend, suggesting that China is actively contemplating providing Russia with weapons and ammunition for potential use in Ukraine.
In a global forum organized by a Japanese think tank, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on Monday a substantial financial aid package of $5.5 billion for Ukraine, as per a report from the Associated Press. The aid comes as Ukraine continues to grapple with the aftermath of the Russian invasion, which has caused extensive damage to the country's infrastructure and disrupted the lives of its citizens.
Kishida, who currently serves as the president of G-7, revealed that he plans to commemorate the first anniversary of the war by hosting an online summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The virtual meeting, scheduled for Friday, will be the first time Kishida has hosted a G-7 summit.
The Japanese leader expressed his deep concern for Ukraine's ongoing struggles, highlighting the need for international support to help the country rebuild and recover from the devastating consequences of the Russian aggression.
Whilst speaking at the joint press conference with Zelenskyy, Biden said that “He (Vladimir Putin) thought he could outlast us. I don't think he is thinking that now".
Biden said that the purpose of his visit was to showcase unwavering commitment to “Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity”.
Ukrainian Presidential Service has released images of Biden's visit to Ukraine.
Joe Biden, the President of the United States 🇺🇸 is in Kyiv! pic.twitter.com/pIcHYk5A1B— Maria Drutska 🇺🇦 (@maria_drutska) February 20, 2023